These 6 additional months of secret service for Donald Trump’s family and staff cost $ 1.7 million





It turns out that Donald Trump did not leave the White House quietly or cheaply. We already know that the former president made the unprecedented move to extend Secret Service protection to his adult children and some senior officials as he left office. But now we are finally learning the full price that American taxpayers are paying for this luxury and its jaw-dropping price tag.

According to expense reports reviewed by the Washington Post, $ 1.7 million was spent to keep the adult children of Trump, Don Jr., Ivanka, Eric and Tiffany safe. In addition, three additional members of Trump’s inner circle also benefited from extended security: former Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, former Chief of Staff Mark Meadows and former National Security Advisor Robert C. Obrien. However, it was the distribution of the money that shocked us the most. As the Post wrote, Trump’s order required the Secret Service to spend agents and money on an unexpected group of people: rich adults, without a role in government, whom the agents have. tracked for ski vacations, weekend homes, a Cabo San Lucas resort, and overseas business trips.

According to The Post, the cost of this additional Secret Service protection for Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner, was nearly $ 350,000, while her siblings were cheaper to protect. The records available for Tiffany Trump did not cover the full 6 months, but her tally was a steal compared to her big sister: $ 56,000.

Yet even Ivanka and Jared’s expenses do not touch the cost of protecting Mnuchins: American taxpayers spent $ 470,000 to keep an eye on the investment banker.

