Boris Johnson to use UN visit to lobby on taxes and climate change

Boris Johnson will urge Amazon boss Jeff Bezos to tackle the corporate tax record and help solve the climate crisis during diplomatic efforts to encourage the richer worlds to redouble their efforts to save the environment.

The prime minister will also meet with Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, a climate change skeptic, at the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Monday.

New Foreign Secretary Liz Truss was traveling to the United States with Mr Johnson, amid a growing diplomatic row with France over the new military pact between the UK, the US and the United States. ‘Australia.

Downing Street has said it fears its allies will stagnate on their pledge to commit $ 100 billion ($ 73 billion) a year to help developing countries reduce their carbon emissions.

Alongside UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Mr Johnson will convene a meeting of world leaders to call on them to keep their pledge to the world’s poorest.

Foreign Minister Liz Truss boards RAF Voyager at Stansted (Stefan Rousseau / PA)

Later today, the Prime Minister will meet with Mr Bezos, one of the richest men in the world, amid widespread concerns over the relative lack of tax paid by digital giants.

Amazon UK sales climbed 51% to nearly $ 20 billion last year, supported by coronavirus lockdown restrictions.

Despite the boom, estimates indicate that Amazon has a tax-to-revenue ratio of just 0.37%.

When asked if Mr Johnson would review Amazon’s tax case with Mr Bezos, the Prime Minister’s official spokesperson said: We will be looking hard to increase this.

We have been one of the main advocates of an international solution to the fiscal challenges posed by the digitization of the economy.

We will be working hard to increase this.

He added: We fully recognize that Amazon is one of the largest companies in the world and has a role to play in addressing issues of climate change and biodiversity, these are largely the issues that the Prime Minister intends to raise with Mr. Bezos.

Cop26 chairman Alok Sharma was also traveling to New York with Mr Johnson on Sunday after revealing that Chinese President Xi Jinping still had not pledged to attend the climate conference in Glasgow in November.

The story continues

The climate crisis will also be on the program during talks between the Prime Minister and Mr. Bolsonaro, the right-wing populist who is seeking re-election in Brazil.

Cop26 President Alok Sharma (Russell Cheyne / PA)

Mr Bolsonaro has been the subject of international criticism for his measures to overturn legal protection for the Amazon rainforest, accelerating deforestation.

Complicating his presence at the UN, Mr. Bolsonaro could break the rule of the assemblies according to which all participants have been vaccinated against the coronavirus.

The president has told his supporters he has refused the vaccination and has spread bizarre misinformation about the bites, including suggesting that they could turn people into crocodiles.

Ahead of the separate roundtable discussions with world leaders, No 10 highlighted OECD figures last week showing only $ 79.6 billion in climate finance was mobilized last year.

Downing Street said the UK has already committed $ 11.6 billion in international climate finance over the next five years.

Mr Johnson will announce that $ 550 million of this will be allocated to developing countries to help them achieve net zero by adopting policies and technologies to end the use of coal.

Ahead of the meeting, the Prime Minister said: By coming together to agree on the $ 100 billion pledge, the world’s richest countries have made a historic pledge to the world’s poorest, we now owe it to them for it. respect.

Boris Johnson at Stansted Airport (Stefan Rousseau / PA)

The wealthiest nations have reaped the benefits of unchecked pollution for generations, often at the expense of developing countries.

As these countries now try to develop their economies in a clean, green and sustainable way, we have a duty to support them in this direction, with our technology, our expertise and the money that we have pledged.

On Tuesday, the Prime Minister and Ms. Truss will meet with US President Joe Biden at the White House.

Mr Johnson will push for a restoration of travel between the UK and the US, with Mr Bidens’ administration upholding a ban due to soaring rates of the Delta variant of the coronavirus.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesperson said: We have created this G7 Travel Working Group and you can expect them to discuss the work this group is doing and the shared need to open up travel. between UK and US ASAP.

US President Joe Biden with Prime Minister Boris Johnson during their G7 summit meeting in Cornwall (Toby Melville / PA)

The fallout from the new Aukus military pact between the UK, US and Australia will also be under discussion.

Not only did this anger China, but France recalled ambassadors to the United States and Australia because the deal to supply Canberra with nuclear submarines meant the cancellation of a 30 billion deal for the French.

Many hoped that the arrival of the Democrats would restore the special relationship between the United Kingdom and the United States, but the crisis in Afghanistan has put a strain on it.

Mr Biden rejected calls from the prime minister and other allies to delay his troop withdrawal in order to gain more time to evacuate former Afghan staff, their families and other vulnerable citizens.

With a refusal meaning thousands of people may have been left behind, Mr Johnson is expected to discuss new efforts to stem a humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan.