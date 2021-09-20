Beginning of the action-packed week of the United Nations General Assembly. Here’s what’s on the agenda | World news





The 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) is expected to kick off its high-level week, during which discussions will take place on expanding access to Covid-19 vaccines and tackling growing dangers of climate change. After being held virtually last year due to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic, the event will see the physical participation of the leaders of the Member States in New York. This will continue until September 27 and the entourage accompanying the visiting leaders will not be as numerous as in the past due to Covid-19 restrictions. Delegations will be limited to four members each in the main UN lobby, while side events will be mostly virtual. Here are the key points of the UN event: More than 100 world leaders are expected for the United Nations Annual General Assembly. Heads of state to attend the event are US President Joe Biden, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro. Russian Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping, French Emmanuel Macron and Ebrahim Raisi, the new Iranian president, will be among the absent. The UN wants diplomats to have the face-to-face time they need to resolve crisis issues. However, a cap has been placed on the size of the entourage, etc. to prevent it from becoming a super diffusing event. On climate change, Johnson will call on world leaders to take “concrete action.” His visit is seen as an important precursor to the 26th meeting of the climate summit of the Conference of the Parties (COP26), which will be hosted by the United Kingdom in Glasgow in November. US President Joe Biden will focus on ending the Covid-19 pandemic, tackling the climate crisis and defending human rights, democracy and the rules-based international order in his prime speech as US president at the high-level session of the United Nations General Assembly next week. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will meet with Biden on September 20 in New York. Biden will address the general debate on September 21, his presidency’s first address to world leaders from the iconic General Assembly Hall. He is also likely to talk about the withdrawal of US forces from Afghanistan after Kabul was taken by the Taliban. Biden will seek to assure the world that America is still a reliable leader in the multilateral arena despite its hasty withdrawal. The foreign ministers of the five permanent members of the UN Security Council – the United States, Russia, the United Kingdom, China and France – are expected to discuss the situation in Afghanistan during a meeting on Wednesday. The week will end with the leaders of some of the United States’ closest allies in Asia – Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga – traveling to Washington for the first meeting in person from the Quad block Friday.

