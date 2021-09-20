The far-right’s new focus on local politics, briefly explained





On Saturday, a rally of supporters of former President Donald Trump proceeded peacefully, with a heavy police and media presence and only a handful of arrests. Ahead of the event, DC officials focused on preventing a January 6 repeat, but more than eight months after the insurgency, far-right groups focused on more local causes that could nonetheless have a major impact on national policy.

According to Jared Holt, who does research on domestic extremism for the Atlantic Councils Forensic Research Lab, right-wing extremists like those who stormed the Capitol were afraid to create another event like the January 6 on Saturday to the point that several Tory leaders, including Trump, warned their supporters to stay away from the rally, saying it was a trap.

In the end, only a hundred people showed up, according to an estimate by Washingtonian Andrew Beaujon, far fewer than some pre-rally predictions and sometimes the protesters outnumbered members of the media.

But the anemic turnout at Saturday’s event doesn’t reflect waning right-wing enthusiasm for Trump’s election, his supporters are only shifting tactics, pushing to elect like-minded politicians and change the law. state to adapt to a false story of electoral fraud.

Many are instead applying that political energy to local and regional scenes, Holt told Voxs Aaron Rupar last week.

Specifically, this energy has manifested itself in a far-right push to intimidate current and local election officials, many of whom played a major role in tackling Trump’s electoral fraud plots in 2020, and to install a new wave of pro-Trump election officials.

It’s a tactic that could have major implications for future US elections, and about which extremism experts have sounded the alarm.

Go local, [far-right movement figures] suggest to each other, could also help consolidate power and influence their moves gained over the Trump years, Holt wrote in his Substack newsletter last week. After all, few people are really engaged in local politics. That’s a lot of influence to be gained for a dedicated movement.

Turning a false narrative into political power

The local impact of Trump’s electoral lie was most visible in some of the battlefield states that fell on President Joe Biden in the 2020 election.

In Wisconsin and Pennsylvania, for example, election officials from both parties have been inundated with harassment from Trump supporters, including explicit death threats. And that’s not a small-scale problem: Reuters has identified hundreds of similar threats across the United States, though victims have found little recourse to law enforcement.

The harassment has been so severe that about a third of all election workers now feel unsafe in their jobs, according to a survey conducted by the Benenson Strategy Group for the Brennan Center for Justice earlier this year.

And as the New York Times reported on Saturday, there is now a legal defense committee, the Election Official Legal Defense Network, specifically to support election officials facing harassment and intimidation.

In many of the same states where officials have faced relentless harassment, far-right figures are also seeking to fire them. In Georgia, for example, Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, who has repeatedly challenged Trump to confirm that Biden won both Georgia electoral votes and the 2020 election, will face a Trump-endorsed main challenger, Representative Jody Hice (R-GA).

According to Politico, Hice voted against the certification of the 2020 Electoral College results in January, and he has continued to promote the lies of voter fraud since then. Right after Hice announced his candidacy in March, Trump released a statement praising Hice as one of our most remarkable members of Congress.

Unlike the current Georgian Secretary of State, Jody is taking the lead with integrity, Trump said in the statement. Jody will stop fraud and bring honesty to our elections!

Hice is also not the only candidate for secretary of state to embrace Trump’s rhetoric of electoral fraud. Candidates like Mark Finchem in Arizona and Kristina Karamo in Michigan, both of whom were backed by Trump, could have substantial control over the conduct of elections in those states if they are elected, although the counting of the votes is carried out. by counties and municipalities.

Finchem repeated allegations of voter fraud and approved a bogus audit of the vote count in Maricopa County, Arizona, the AP reports. Finchem, a current state official, also admitted he was at the Capitol on January 6, but claims to have stayed 500 meters away and only learned of the attack later.

Like Finchem, Karamo also endorsed false allegations of voter fraud: According to the Detroit News, she pushed the allegations of voter fraud in the 2020 election, telling Michigan state senators that she had witnessed two case of election workers misinterpreting ballots to the advantage of Democrats, and she appeared alongside MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell at a rally in June, disseminating new, unsubstantiated allegations of voter fraud.

As Politico pointed out earlier this year, the actual power of Secretaries of State varies from state to state and is often more ministerial than anything else, but the danger of pro-Trump election officials having a high-level platform to espouse election plots is very real.

There’s a symbolic risk, and then there’s… a functional risk, former Kentucky secretary of state Trey Grayson, a Republican, told Politico. Any Secretary of State who is a chief electoral official is going to have a megaphone and a media platform during the election. Much of power is the perception of power, or that megaphone.

Democrats have plan to push back electoral subversion efforts

Candidates like Hice, Finchem and Karamo are all yet to win the primary and general election, which is by no means a certainty if they are to become the top electoral officials in their state. But even without election conspirators in the secretary of state’s offices, some states, like Arizona and Pennsylvania, have already begun to undermine the framework of their election laws.

On Wednesday, the GOP-held Pennsylvania Legislature Intergovernmental Operations Committee took a further step towards a forensic audit of the 2020 election results, like the one currently underway in Arizona when it voted to issue a subpoena to obtain voter information, including information that is generally not public, such as the last four digits of voters’ social security numbers.

And in Arizona, where a bizarre 2020 election audit has already been dragging on for months, Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has also taken action to limit the power of Arizona Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs. In June, Ducey signed a law depriving Hobbs of his power to defend election results in court.

This is a petty, partisan takeover that is absolutely retaliation against my office, Hobbs, a candidate for governor, told NPR.

It’s clear from the fact that it ends when my term ends, she said. It’s legally questionable at best, but probably unconstitutional at worst.

Democrats, however, are making some attempts to stave off rights’ attempts to overthrow future elections. In August, the House passed the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, which would help restore the Voting Rights Act of 1965, and Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) recently introduced her own voting rights bill, the Freedom to Vote Act, which seeks to prevent the same electoral subversions Republicans are trying to implement in several key states.

This bill, however, like previous Democrats’ voting rights legislation, the People’s Law has virtually no chance of becoming law under current Senate rules, as filibuster means that it would take at least 10 Republican votes to pass.

Senate Democrats could end the filibuster or create a waiver of voting rights legislation, using their simple majority of 50 votes, but that path also seems unlikely thanks to continued opposition from Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV).

And with efforts like these linked to a deeply polarized Congress, Trump supporters peddling electoral fraud plots may continue to make inroads into local races and law.

I don’t think we’ve ever been at such a tenuous point for democracy, Christine Todd Whitman, former Republican governor of New Jersey and co-chair of the United States United Democracy Center, told CNN last week. I think it is a huge danger because this is the first time that I see it being undermined, our democracy is undermined from within.

