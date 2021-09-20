UN session starts tomorrow, Jokowi highlights inequality in distribution of Covid-19 vaccines

TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – Around 100 world leaders will gather at UN headquarters in New York this week for the 76th session of the General Assembly PBB which begins on Tuesday, September 21, 2021.

About a third of the heads of state and government of the 193 UN members are absent due to the COVID-19 pandemic, including President Joko Widodo who will deliver his speech virtually.

The focus of discussions at the meeting is still to increase efforts to tackle climate change and the COVID-19 pandemic, which last year forced the meeting to be held online.

according to Reuters, September 19, 2021, the United States expects the trial to be conducted in line to prevent the United Nations from becoming the source of the spread of the virus Crown. But the President Joe Biden the end will come right away to transmit his speech.

Trial participants were asked to report that they had been vaccinated, although they did not need to present any evidence.

Despite this, the New York City government prepared a mobile vaccine booth in the courtyard of the United Nations building to give injections to participants such as Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who refused the vaccine because he thought he was immune after testing positive for Covid-19.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said Reuters that the discussion of how many diplomats may have been immunized illustrates “how lame vaccinations are right now.”

He has been pushing for vaccination to reach 70 percent worldwide by the first half of next year. But in reality, of the 5.7 billion doses of coronavirus vaccine worldwide, only 2% are injected in Africa.

Biden will host a virtual Washington meeting with executives and CEOs on Wednesday to increase global vaccine distribution.

To show the United States’ concerns about the dangers of the spread of Covid-19 at the meeting at the United Nations, Biden will only be in New York for about 24 hours. After meeting Guterres on Monday and delivering a post Bolsonaro speech at Tuesday’s opening, the midwife will return to Washington.

U.S. envoy to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield said Biden would speak about ending the Covid-19 pandemic, tackling climate change and defending human rights, democracy and the rules-based international order.

Speech by President Jokowi

President Joko Widodo to deliver virtual speech during General Debate session (general debate) The session of the United Nations General Assembly is scheduled for Wednesday, September 22, 2021.

Indonesia will raise the issue of the global vaccine deficit against Covid-19. “In view of the fact that the inequality of vaccination in various countries, I think this is an issue that should be raised at the general assembly,” said the director general of multilateral cooperation of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. , Febrian A. Ruddyard during a virtual briefing. on Indonesia’s participation in UN secondary school, as quoted Between, Wednesday (9/15).

At the international forum, Indonesia will encourage global efforts to address the issue of vaccine inequality by stressing that no country can end the pandemic without cooperating with other countries.

“The point is, no country can win alone (the pandemic must be resolved) together,” Febrian said.

Besides the issue of vaccination against Covid-19, Indonesia will highlight several other issues, namely efforts to maintain world order, encourage the creation of peace through dialogue and political solutions to accelerate resolution. crises as in Palestine, Afghanistan and Myanmar, as well as the strengthening of UN mechanisms and multilateralism.

Indonesia will also explain his role and capacity as a member of the United Nations Human Rights Council for the period 2020-2022, a member of the ECOSOC Council for the period 2021-2023 and as chair of the G20 for 2022.