Politics
UN session starts tomorrow, Jokowi highlights inequality in distribution of Covid-19 vaccines
TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – Around 100 world leaders will gather at UN headquarters in New York this week for the 76th session of the General Assembly PBB which begins on Tuesday, September 21, 2021.
About a third of the heads of state and government of the 193 UN members are absent due to the COVID-19 pandemic, including President Joko Widodo who will deliver his speech virtually.
The focus of discussions at the meeting is still to increase efforts to tackle climate change and the COVID-19 pandemic, which last year forced the meeting to be held online.
according to Reuters, September 19, 2021, the United States expects the trial to be conducted in line to prevent the United Nations from becoming the source of the spread of the virus Crown. But the President Joe Biden the end will come right away to transmit his speech.
Trial participants were asked to report that they had been vaccinated, although they did not need to present any evidence.
Despite this, the New York City government prepared a mobile vaccine booth in the courtyard of the United Nations building to give injections to participants such as Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who refused the vaccine because he thought he was immune after testing positive for Covid-19.
UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said Reuters that the discussion of how many diplomats may have been immunized illustrates “how lame vaccinations are right now.”
He has been pushing for vaccination to reach 70 percent worldwide by the first half of next year. But in reality, of the 5.7 billion doses of coronavirus vaccine worldwide, only 2% are injected in Africa.
Biden will host a virtual Washington meeting with executives and CEOs on Wednesday to increase global vaccine distribution.
To show the United States’ concerns about the dangers of the spread of Covid-19 at the meeting at the United Nations, Biden will only be in New York for about 24 hours. After meeting Guterres on Monday and delivering a post Bolsonaro speech at Tuesday’s opening, the midwife will return to Washington.
U.S. envoy to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield said Biden would speak about ending the Covid-19 pandemic, tackling climate change and defending human rights, democracy and the rules-based international order.
Speech by President Jokowi
President Joko Widodo to deliver virtual speech during General Debate session (general debate) The session of the United Nations General Assembly is scheduled for Wednesday, September 22, 2021.
Indonesia will raise the issue of the global vaccine deficit against Covid-19. “In view of the fact that the inequality of vaccination in various countries, I think this is an issue that should be raised at the general assembly,” said the director general of multilateral cooperation of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. , Febrian A. Ruddyard during a virtual briefing. on Indonesia’s participation in UN secondary school, as quoted Between, Wednesday (9/15).
At the international forum, Indonesia will encourage global efforts to address the issue of vaccine inequality by stressing that no country can end the pandemic without cooperating with other countries.
“The point is, no country can win alone (the pandemic must be resolved) together,” Febrian said.
Besides the issue of vaccination against Covid-19, Indonesia will highlight several other issues, namely efforts to maintain world order, encourage the creation of peace through dialogue and political solutions to accelerate resolution. crises as in Palestine, Afghanistan and Myanmar, as well as the strengthening of UN mechanisms and multilateralism.
Indonesia will also explain his role and capacity as a member of the United Nations Human Rights Council for the period 2020-2022, a member of the ECOSOC Council for the period 2021-2023 and as chair of the G20 for 2022.
|
Sources
2/ https://dunia.tempo.co/read/1507991/sidang-pbb-dimulai-besok-jokowi-soroti-ketimpangan-distribusi-vaksin-covid-19
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]