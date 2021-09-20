Eric Trump Says Durham Indictment Revealed Clinton’s Bankroll From Alfa Bank Dirt | New





It took five years for the role of Hillary Clinton’s 2016 campaign in preparing for the Alfa Bank scandal to become evident, Eric Trump said on Sunday.

In trying to dismiss one facet of the Russian collusion narrative, Eric Trump said he worked with the FBI to investigate allegations of a secret channel between Russian bank Alfa Bank and the Trump Organization, where he’s executive vice president, but that was a final indictment. week of Special Counsel John Durham’s investigation which ultimately showed evidence of funding by the Clinton team.

“We had no idea where it was coming from. We worked with the FBI for a year, a year and a half. All of our IT vendors worked with the FBI,” Trump told host Maria Bartiromo at the event. ‘an interview on Fox News Sunday Morning Futures.

Indeed, the FBI investigated the findings of a small group of computer scientists linking the business empire of his father, former President Donald Trump, to a Kremlin-linked bank in Moscow, but could not find supporting evidence, said the inspector of the Ministry of Justice. general reported at the end of 2019. Alfa Bank also denied the allegations.

Despite this, Trump insisted that the Clinton campaign still got what it wanted in the final weeks of the 2016 campaign, starting with a media investigation in which he was told that an Alfa tip Bank was “very, very” credible.

‘CLINTON INDICT’ IS GROWING CONSPIRACY OF COLLUSION IN RUSSIA, SAYS GOP INVESTIGATOR

“They wanted one thing, Maria. They wanted a headline in the New York Times or the Washington Post saying that Donald Trump or the Trump Organization is under investigation by the FBI for links to Russia, and that is exactly what they got, ”he said.

“For the next two years after this, the Pulitzer Prizes were won by writers across the country for their excellent reporting on collusion between Trump and between Russia,” Trump added. “And we all know now that it was funded by Hillary Clinton. It’s an absolute disgrace. It makes our country look like a banana republic. And it just shouldn’t have happened.”

After a high-profile investigation in the first half of 2019, the team of Special Advocate Robert Mueller could not find a criminal plot between Donald Trump’s victorious campaign and Russia, but the idea of ​​a coordination with the Kremlin never really went away. Now, about two and a half years later, Durham is completing a criminal investigation into the origins and conduct of the Russia investigation.

The indictment, released by a grand jury last week, accuses Michael Sussmann, a former attorney at law firm Perkins Coie, of falsely telling the top FBI attorney he was not representing any clients when he was acting on behalf of a tech executive and the Clinton campaign during a meeting in September 2016 where he shared a tip on a secret electronic channel between Trump’s company and the Russian bank. Sussmann pleaded not guilty to a lying charge to the FBI on Friday, with attorneys insisting he never said he had no clients and was only representing the chief technology officer at the time. of the meeting five years ago.

The indictment says documents show Sussmann billed the Clinton campaign for the time spent working on the Alfa Bank case, as well as the meeting with the FBI. The indictment also alleges that Marc Elias, another former lawyer for Perkins Coie who served as general counsel for the Clinton campaign, exchanged emails with the “campaign manager, communications director and foreign policy adviser” at the subject of the Russian bank’s allegations, among other allegations. .

A Trump ally, House Intelligence Committee Rep. Devin Nunes, told Newsmax the indictment provided ample evidence showing a large plot orchestrated by Team Clinton, but wondered if Sussmann could become the “fall guy” at the end.

Eric Trump has said that one person investigators should interview is Clinton herself.

“Where’s Hillary Clinton in this conversation?” Where is his voice? ” he said. “I mean, you better believe that if Donald Trump had one of his attorneys come up with lies at the FBI to try and smear another campaign, you better believe he would’ve been on everyone. newspapers around the world. Where is she? Why doesn’t she answer these questions? “

