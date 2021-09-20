Former Indo-Pacific Commander Davidson Says Xi’s Potential Transition in 2027 Threatens Taiwan





Chinese President Xi Jinping (Photo credit – Reuters) Washington [US], Sep 20 (ANI): Former Indo-Pacific commander Philip Davidson has said that Chinese President Xi Jinping’s potential transition in 2027 poses a threat to Taiwan. Mikio Sugeno and Tsuyoshi Nagasawa, writing in Nikkei Asia, said Davidson sent shockwaves around the world when he set a specific timeline on a possible Taiwan eventuality. During his testimony to Congress earlier this year, Davidson said, “I think the threat is evident in this decade – in fact, the next six years. “ Davidson, who at the time commanded the US Indo-Pacific Command, was questioned in March by a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee about a potential conflict in the Taiwan Strait. In an interview with Nikkei Asia on Tuesday, Davidson said he was aware of Chinese President Xi Jinping’s leadership terms when calculating the timeline. Xi is generally expected to remain in power beyond the Communist Party’s next five-year national convention in the fall of 2022. But when the party meets again five years later, in 2027, there could be a transition, Davidson said, which could impact the decision to move to Taiwan. Regarding the question about the threat in the Taiwan Strait that could materialize over the next six years, he said, “What this means, explicitly, is that changes in the [People’s Liberation Army]capabilities of the, with their missiles and cyber forces, and their ability to train, to advance their joint interoperability and combat support logistics, all of these trend lines tell me that in the next six years, they will have the capacity and the capacity to force reunify with Taiwan, if they choose the force to do so. “ China pursues a multi-party approach that seeks to coerce, corrupt and co-opt the international community so that it can achieve its geopolitical advantage, in what some describe as “the hybrid zone” or “the gray zone” or ” three wars, “or” lawfare, “any of those things, to force Taiwan to surrender under extreme pressure and tension, diplomatic, economic. The story continues Responding to the PLA’s capabilities, he said Chinese capabilities were improving and closing the gap with US and Japanese forces. “They are closing that gap with training, establishing joint command and control structures and working the combat support logistics that are necessary for them. They are also advancing their capability sets. They have taken risks in their forces. terrestrials to find the funds to advance those capabilities, and they’re investing heavily in it, ”Davidson said. However, he said that at present the US and Japanese forces are in the lead. Referring to US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin’s order on reviewing the global posture to face current challenges, primarily China, Davidson said: “The past three administrations have made it clear that the Indo theater pacific was to be the priority theater in the future. The United States needs a more expeditionary posture outside of Japan, throughout the Indo-Pacific region, which could help deter peacetime and daily posture, as well as having places to go. in a crisis, to help deter the adventurism of the PLA. “ “To be frank, the posture required in the Indo-Pacific has to be – the expeditionary posture in particular – much more robust,” he added. (ANI)

