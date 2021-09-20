Boris Johnson: We will have to do everything we can to prevent energy companies from going bankrupt





Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said “we will have to do all we can” to prevent energy companies from going bankrupt as wholesale gas prices rise in the UK.

OGUK, representing the offshore oil and gas industry, said wholesale gas prices had jumped 250% since January – with an increase of 70% since August alone.

The rise in gas prices has been blamed on a number of factors, including a cold winter that depleted stocks, strong demand for liquefied natural gas from Asia and reduced supplies from Russia. Speaking to broadcasters on the tarmac at New York’s JFK Airport, Mr Johnson said: “I think people should be reassured in the sense that yes, there are a lot of short-term issues not just in the our country, the UK, but worldwide caused by gas supplies and shortages of all kinds. “It’s really a function of the wake-up call of the global economy after Covid. “We have to try to fix it as fast as possible, make sure we have the supplies we want, make sure we don’t allow the businesses we rely on to go bankrupt. We will have to do everything we can. “But that will improve as the market begins to recover, as the global economy recovers.” He comes with business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng who is due to hold a new round of crisis talks with the energy industry. Following a Sunday meeting with regulator Ofgem, Kwarteng said “well-prepared plans” were in place to ensure consumers are not cut off in the event of further failures. However, it is expected to come under pressure from large suppliers on Monday for a major government support program to help them weather the crisis. The Financial Tines reported that the industry wants a so-called “bad bank” to be created to absorb unprofitable clients of failing companies. Meanwhile, Mr Johnson has sought to reassure consumers that the price increases were only “temporary” as the global economy recovered from the Covid pandemic. “It’s like everyone goes back to turn on the kettle at the end of a TV program, you see huge strains on global supply systems,” he told reporters accompanying him. at the United Nations General Assembly in New York. After a weekend stuck in emergency talks, Kwarteng admitted it was a “time of concern” for customers, but said he was confident supplies could be maintained. He said consumers would be protected from sudden price hikes thanks to the government’s energy price cap. However, this puts pressure on suppliers – especially small businesses – who cannot pass increases in wholesale gas prices on to their customers. Four businesses have already closed and there are fears more could follow. Some analysts have reportedly predicted that UK energy companies could be downsized to three-quarters over the next few months, leaving just 10. After meeting with Ofgem chief executive Jonathan Brearley on Sunday, Kwarteng said that in the event of further failures he could appoint a “special administrator” – in fact a form of temporary nationalization. Our priority is to protect consumers. If a supplier of last resort is not possible, a special administrator would be appointed by Ofgem and the government. The goal is to continue supplying customers until the business can be saved or customers are transferred to new suppliers (3/7) – Kwasi Kwarteng (@KwasiKwarteng) September 19, 2021 “Our priority is to protect consumers. If a supplier of last resort is not possible, a special administrator would be appointed by Ofgem and the government, ”he said. “The goal is to continue supplying customers until the business can be saved or customers are transferred to new suppliers.” At the same time, ministers are grappling with warnings of potential shortages on the shelves as the ripple effect of rising gas prices trickles down to the economy. Producers have warned that supplies of meat, poultry and soft drinks could all be affected due to a shortage of carbon dioxide (CO2). It follows the shutdown of two large fertilizer factories in Teesside and Cheshire – which produce CO2 as a by-product – with owners citing rising gas prices. Food and Drink Federation chief executive Ian Wright said CO2 was essential to many production processes and warned there could be “serious consequences” for supplies within days. On Sunday, Mr Kwarteng met with Tony Will, global managing director of CF Industries, the UK’s largest CO2 supplier and owner of the two fertilizer factories. He said they discussed the pressures the company was facing and “explored possible avenues to secure vital supplies, including for our food and energy industries.”

