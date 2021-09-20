A look at the stripes in the World Bank’s EODB report

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA – It is undeniable that the government’s obsession with achieving a first rank in the Ease of Doing Business Index or the published Ease of Doing Business Index world Bank triggered the birth of copyright law (UU).

Computer search engines record that the country’s officials, from the Coordinating Minister of Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan to President Joko Widodo, still use the Ease of Doing Business (EODB) as a benchmark.

Last year, President Jokowi called for the Indonesian EODB to be ranked 40th. Currently, Indonesia is still ranked 73rd.

“Below 40 is only because our position in Asia is ranked sixth. We lost to Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Philippines, Brunei Darussalam,” Jokowi said.

Naturally, the Ease of Doing Business rating reflects actual conditions and a picture of investment prospects that are considered to be the most valuable in the world. The same data is also often used as a benchmark by potential investors to determine the stages of overseas expansion.

However, EODB has been tarnished by a rating-fixing scandal. As a result, the World Bank, as supervisor of the data compilation team, took responsibility for the fraud by stopping the publication of the report.

National investment authorities also responded. The Minister of Investment / Head of the Investment Coordination Board (BKPM) Bahlil Lahadalia even said that the fact of this fraud reflected the fact that the World Bank, which had been seen as an independent and credible institution, did not not played cleanly and honestly.

“The country we glorify or the institution we glorify is clean, it turns out to be true. So everything that we think is good is not good, ”Bahlil said last weekend.

The Coordinating Minister of Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, through his spokesperson, Jodi Mahardi, reacted to the EODB scandal.

Jodi said that the regulatory clauses of the Omnibus Law were not only based on the EODB, this universal sweeping policy was prepared taking into account the need to simplify regulations in Indonesia.

“The policy of the Omnibus law is not only based on the EODB, but also because there is a need for massive simplification of regulations,” said Jodi, quoted by Time, Saturday (9/18/2021).

Unfortunately, the government’s response was not accompanied by any solution to respond to the EODB, which was no longer objective and independent.

In his official statement, world Bank decided to end the Ease of Doing Business report that has been in the grip of investors.

This was done after the agency reviewed the report and methodology used in the preparation of the 2018 and 2020 BPDEs. Responsibility in preparing the report has become a major issue.

“In addition, we will use a new approach to assess the business and investment climate,” the World Bank said in a statement. Business.

The press release also closes the case for the violation of this Ease of Doing Business report. Thus, there should no longer be any questionable questions. Problem solved.

In addition, countries around the world, including Indonesia, need to independently find new benchmarks to measure the ease of doing business.

However, the Indonesian government has so far not provided a full description on the ease of doing business other than the OEDB report. It further confirms that so far the government has given too special a place to EODB as the sole data provider.

In fact, there is data that is no less important than the EODB, namely the Incremental Capital Output Ratio (ICOR).

ICOR is a macroeconomic parameter that describes the relationship between capital investment or capital and the results obtained (output), using the investment invested.

This data can also be interpreted as the impact of additional capital on the addition of a number of products, as the ICOR is able to explain the relationship between the addition of capital and production.

In short, the higher the ICOR, the higher the economic costs. On the other hand, if the ICOR is low, the economic costs are very affordable and this can be an incentive for investors to invest in Indonesia.

“ICOR is also a relevant comparison of the effectiveness of investments between countries,” said the director of the Center for Economic and Legal Studies Bhima Yudhistira contacted by Bisnis on Sunday (19/9/2021).

Bhima added that in addition to the ICOR, there are three other indicators that may reflect the ease of doing business for the government outside of the EODB. First, the relevance of the investment for labor absorption. According to him, the government must prioritize incoming investments in the labor-intensive sector.

Second, the logistics costs. According to Bhima, Indonesia’s logistics costs still do not have a strong magnet to attract investment as they are currently still at the 23.5 level.

The three indicators of labor productivity are equally important in increasing the competitiveness of investment.

“Without EODB, there are actually many other indicators that can be used as benchmarks to attract investment, especially direct investment,” he said. It must be admitted, the observation of this fraud is a hard blow for Indonesia, which is struggling to raise its ranking of ease of doing business from its current 73rd position.

BDPO investigation

Meanwhile, an independent investigation has uncovered the CEO’s alleged involvement world Bank around this time Kristalina Georgieva, who is now managing director of the International Monetary Fund or IMF and former president of the World Bank Jim Yong Kim.

However, Georgieva has denied the results of the investigation. “I fundamentally disagree with the findings and interpretation of the Data Gap Survey regarding my role in the World Bank’s Doing Business 2018 report,” he said in an official statement sent to Bisnis. last week (09/16/2021).

According to this survey, Beijing complained about its ranking at 78th place on the list in 2017, and next year’s report will show that Beijing is even lower.

Washington-based World Bank staff prepare for the 2018 edition as leaders engage in sensitive negotiations to increase its debt capital, which is based on agreements with China and the United States.

In the last few weeks before the report’s release in late October 2017, World Bank Presidents Jim Kim and Georgieva asked staff to update the methodology regarding China, according to an investigation by law firm WilmerHale.

Kim has discussed the level with senior Chinese officials frustrated with the country’s level, and his staff raised the question of how to improve it, according to a research summary released by the World Bank.

The fact that he was successful in leading a deal for a $ 13 billion increase in World Bank resources is seen as one of Kim’s accomplishments.

The deal required the support of then-US President Donald Trump, who opposed soft loans to China, and Beijing, who agreed to pay more for the loans. Under pressure from senior management, staff changed some input data that increased China’s ranking in 2018 from seven places to 78 – the same as the year before.

This revealed an investigation that analyzed 80,000 documents and interviewed more than three dozen current and retired employees. Georgieva criticized a senior World Bank official for mismanaging the World Bank’s relationship with China and failing to understand the importance of the Ease of Doing Business report for the country.

Once the changes were made, he thanked him for doing his part for multilateralism, according to the investigation report. Georgieva then went to the home of the official in charge of the report to pick up a copy and thanked them for helping to resolve the issue.

Paul Romer, Nobel laureate and chief economist of the World Bank at the time, resigned in January 2018 after telling a reporter that the methodology of the ranking had been changed in a way that could give the impression that political considerations influence the results.

At the time, the World Bank vehemently denied any political influence over the ratings.

City of AFP and CNA, the survey also found inappropriate changes in the Ease of Doing Business 2020 report world Bank also affect the rankings of Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates and Azerbaijan.

