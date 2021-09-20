gray wolves: will gray wolves, Erdogan’s long arm in the world, end up on the EU and US terrorist list?





NICOSIA (Cyprus): Last week, United States Representative (D. Nevada) Dina Titus proposed an amendment to the National Defense Authorization Law for fiscal year 2022 to ban the ultranationalist group Turkish known as the Gray Wolves.

She also asked US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to report to Congress within 180 days on the activities of the Gray Wolves – described by some as a paramilitary death squad – “including a review of the criteria met for designation. as a foreign terrorist organization. ”

The far-right group has already been banned by France, after its members desecrated a memorial to victims of the Armenian genocide near Lyon and clashed with Armenian protesters.

Last October, French Interior Minister Gérard Darmanin announced that the Gray Wolf Group had been banned in France, claiming that it “incites discrimination and hatred and is involved in violent actions”.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry responded immediately, calling the decision “shameful”, without acknowledging the existence of gray wolves.

In March 2019, Austria also banned the “Salute to the Wolf” from the same list of signs belonging to organizations as the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) and Hamas. The salutation of the movement involves the fingers of the right hand with one arm extended to form a wolf’s head.

In November, the German Bundestag passed a motion urging the government to ban the group’s subsidiaries, prevent its online unrest and monitor its activities.

The Gray Wolves Group (GWG), founded in the 1960s by Colonel Alparslan Turkes, is an Islamist and neo-fascist organization affiliated with the far-right Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), an ally of the Justice Party and the development (AKP) in power in Erdogan. .

The Gray Wolves (known in Turkey as Bozkurtlar & Ulku Ocaklari) are a Pan-Turkic organization whose ideal is to unite the Turkish peoples into a single state stretching from the Balkans to Central Asia. The GWG was named after a Turkish legend that a wolf in pre-Islamic times ruled and saved the endangered Turkish tribes of the Altay Mountains in Central Asia.

The GWG has long been a prominent suspect in Turkish “deep state” investigations and is believed to have had close ties in the past with the Counter-Guerrilla, the Turkish branch of Operation Gladio. NATO, as well as the Turkish mafia. .

The organization has become a death squad engaged in shootings, street killings and violence directed against the political left or ethnic minorities: Kurds, Greeks and Armenians. Many gray wolves volunteered to fight the Armenians during the First Nagorno-Karabakh War (1988-94) and were responsible for some of the worst atrocities perpetrated against Armenian civilians and prisoners.

The Gray Wolves in December 1978 were responsible for the Maras Massacre in which over 100 Alevis were killed and the Taksim Square Massacre on May 1, 1977. During this violent period, the Gray Wolves operated with encouragement and encouragement. the protection of the special war department of the Turkish army. .

One of the most notorious members of the Gray Wolves is Mehmet Ali Agca, a Turkish assassin who in 1979 killed Abdi Ipekci, one of Turkey’s most respected journalists. On May 13, 1981, Agca, after escaping from a Turkish prison, shot and wounded Pope John Paul II.

Following the 1980 coup in Turkey, the Gray Wolves focused their attacks on the Kurds in Turkey and vehemently supported Ankara’s occupation of part of Cyprus and Rauf Denktash, the party’s self-proclaimed president. occupied Cyprus.

In 1996, they assassinated Kutlu Adali, a Turkish Cypriot journalist who had criticized Denktash’s policies, and beat to death Tassos Isaak, a Greek Cypriot protester in the United Nations buffer zone. Over the past decades, the MHP has aligned and allied with Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the autocratic leader of Turkey.

While the MHP presents itself as a conservative party, it is in reality a far-right party, which pushes Erdogan down an extremely nationalist and expansionist path.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan, profits from the activities of the Gray Wolves, terrorizing Kurds, Armenians and members of opposition parties in Turkey, and rallying Turks living in Germany to vote for his AKP party. Erdogan has embraced the main causes of the Gray Wolves and given them hundreds of jobs amid the massive purges he carried out in the wake of the failed 2016 coup attempt.

Since his collaboration with nationalist MHP, Erdogan has used gray wolves as his long arm in European states and countries where there is a large Turkish population to support his policies.

In the European Parliament, a progress report on Turkey, prepared by Spanish socialist Nacho Sanchez Amor, suggested putting Turkey’s gray wolves on the EU terror list. Parliament called on the European Council, the Union’s decision-making body, and member states to “examine the possibility of adding gray wolves to the EU terrorist list”.

The report which was adopted with 480 votes for and 64 against during the plenary session of May 19 underlines that the Gray Wolves Group is “particularly threatening for people of Kurdish, Armenian or Greek origin and anyone they consider to be. an opponent “.

Of course, it is not at all certain that the Council of the EU will proceed with the ban on the group of gray wolves, as it may not want to anger Erdogan, who blackmails Europe by opening the floodgates refugees, temporarily residing in Turkey.

However, he should act now to stop a very dangerous group that could destabilize several European countries. Professor Fawzi Al Ghazali, Trends Research Center, points out: “The provocations and actions of the GWG in Europe and elsewhere do not reflect any of the true virtues of peace, tolerance and the coexistence of Islam.

On the contrary, they intensify Islamophobia, which has become a major problem for the European public and its policy makers. The risk is that the GWG will further incite Muslims and allied extremist groups in France and other European countries with the aim of destabilizing these states. ”

