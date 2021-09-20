ANP, JUI-F rally to criticize government over price hikes and unemploymentNews





PESHAWAR: The Awami National Party and Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl held separate protest rallies against rising prices in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Sunday and called on Prime Minister Imran Khan to control inflation, corruption and unemployment immediately or to resign.

In Peshawar, the ANP rally was addressed by Haji Ghulam Ahmad Bilour and former minister Syed Aqil Shah in front of the Peshawar Press Club, while JUI-F workers led by Maulana Amanullah Haqqani, Abdul Jalil Jan, Asif Iqbal Daudzai and Khalid Waqar Chamkani took a procession from Madni Masjid to Namak Mandi and held a public meeting in Khyber Bazaar.

Large numbers of people, holding banners and placards bearing slogans against rising prices, participated in the protest demonstrations.

ANP leaders said rising prices of commodities and petroleum products in daily use and frequent increases in electricity and gas tariffs proved that the economic policies of the Pakistani government Tehreek-i -Insaf had totally failed.

PM asked to control inflation or to resign

They said that during its three years in power, the PTI government had given no relief to the poverty-stricken masses, but instead made the lives of the unemployed and low-income people miserable.

They said there was an urgent need to control commodity prices, otherwise Imran Khan was not allowed to stay at the prime minister’s seat.

They said rising utility prices and imposing additional taxes, especially on electricity bills, would directly affect every citizen. They said the rulers created an uncertain situation in the country because they failed to respect their election manifesto which included financial assistance to all citizens and five million homes and the creation of 10 million jobs.

Likewise, JUI-F leaders recalled that Imran Khan, during his 126-day sit-in in Islamabad, made foolish statements to change the plight of the poor, but he could not keep his promises, which further aggravated the problems of ordinary people.

Criticizing the government for increasing the prices of petroleum products, electricity, natural gas and various kitchen items, JUI leaders said people were ready to take to the streets to send the government to do its homework. suitcases as soon as possible.

JUI-F leaders said the government was unable to arrest those involved in the sugar and flour scams. They said the leaders were actively following the IMF’s agenda for the sole purpose of obtaining loans.

By chanting slogans against the government, the protesters also demanded the reinstatement of thousands of recently sacked employees from different departments of the public sector.

In Charsadda, protesters led by provincial ANP spokesman Samar Haroon Bilour, MPA party district chairman Shakeel Bashir Umarzai and others said the selected leaders had failed miserably to manage government affairs.

Addressing party workers, they said Imran Khan deceived voters with hollow slogans of change.

Rallies and protests were also held in Mansehra, Lakki Marwat, Swabi, Bajaur, Dera Ismail Khan and other districts against record hikes in prices and unemployment in the country, with protesters calling on the government to provide them with assistance. immediate or withdraw.

Posted in Dawn, September 20, 2021

