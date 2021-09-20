Boris Johnson admits it’s ‘going to be difficult’ to secure $ 100 billion in climate pledges

Boris Johnson has admitted he faces an uphill battle to convince world leaders to put in money and firm commitments to cut carbon emissions.

Speaking on his way to New York for the United Nations General Assembly summit, the Prime Minister admitted that he had a 40% chance of failure in secure the $ 100 billion it needs financial commitments from rich countries to help developing countries go green by criticism COP26 climate change summit in November.

“I think I have it all [the commitments] this week is going to be a stretch.

“But I think doing it before the COP – 6 out of 10. It’s going to be difficult. People have to understand that this is crucial for the world.

“By the end of October, countries will have to come up with larger NDCs [nationally determined contributions] and show what they are going to do to reduce CO2 emissions, not only by 2050 but by 2030 to show that we can make progress and that we have a real plan to limit the rise in temperatures to 1 , 5 degree.

Climate change will be high on Mr Johnson’s agenda as he meets world leaders at the annual United Nations meeting in New York.

He will also be heading to the White House for a bilateral meeting with President Joe Biden as the two seek to put their differences behind them over the chaotic pullout from Afghanistan and work on their joint climate change agenda.

But the prime minister, who has made tackling climate change a key focus of his administration, also admitted he was once skeptical as he defended his new trade secretary Anne Marie Trevelyan who ten years ago years, had claimed that the world “was not getting hotter”. and “global warming is not really happening”.

“No one can fault the UK government for what we are doing to tackle climate change. We are world leaders and the most impartial observers think we are far, far ahead of the pack,” the Prime Minister said.

“I don’t want to encourage you, but if you were to delve into some of my articles from 20 years ago, you might find comments made in obiter dicta [Latin for past remarks] on climate change that were not entirely favorable to the current struggle.

“But the facts change and people change their mind and point of view and that is also very important.”

But his first trip abroad in 18 months will not be, by the Prime Minister’s own admission, an easy task.

While the UNGA has been touted by officials as “a milestone” on the road to the COP26 world summit, the question of whether Mr Johnson can galvanize his fellow leaders to commit to and fund climate goals is one. another question.

COP26 is the time when each country is supposed to define a detailed and very ambitious plan to achieve a specific emission reduction target in order to meet the commitment of the 2015 Paris Agreement to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees. above pre-industrial levels by the end of this century.

“Some countries are really up to the task. Others, some G20 countries, need to do a lot more,” he said on his way to New York. He will want to put pressure on the big carbon emitters of the G20 – China, Indonesia – to accelerate the reduction of emissions.

Relations have also been strained by the new trilateral security partnership between the United States, Australia and the United Kingdom, announced last week, which will see Australia buy nuclear submarines from the United States.

Beijing is angry at what it sees as an act of aggression in the Indo-Pacific, while Paris is furious to be caught off guard by three allies in a deal that led Australia to cancel a contract several billion euros for French submarines.

Before the UNGA, the Prime Minister sought to reassure Beijing and Paris that AUKUS [as the new pact is known] “Should not be interpreted as being hostile to anyone”.

It’s about sharing technology, it’s about working with countries that share values ​​… I don’t think this has to be seen in a zero-sum way. “

He also sought to ameliorate an irate President Macron, telling reporters on the plane to New York that the UK was “very proud of our relationship with France and that it is of utmost importance to this country. “.

But the government cannot even guarantee that Chinese President Xi Jinping will even attend the COP26 summit in November.

The prime minister insisted on Sunday that China had “already come a long way” to reach net zero in 2060, but allies are clear it must, along with other carbon-emitting countries in the world. G20, like Indonesia, go faster in reducing emissions.

Mr Johnson will kick off the UNGA summit this morning with a number of leaders from what the government describes as “climate vulnerable” countries – Bangladesh, Maldives and Barbados – including existence itself is threatened by global warming and rising sea levels.

“If these countries don’t think the COP is working for them, then it won’t work in full, so Monday was called with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres to hear from many of these countries and demonstrate to them – including calling to the $ 100 billion fund – that we support them. “

Besides hard cash, the prime minister will also use UNGA to implore Brazilian President Jair Bolsanaro to stop the burning of the Amazon rainforests.

“We want to stop and reverse the global loss of biodiversity, including the rainforest,” Johnson added.

“I think it’s in the long-term economic interest of all rainforest countries to do this. We want to plant billions of trees, hundreds of millions of hectares.

“We want a global reforestation process. I think it is in the long term interest of Brazil and the Brazilian people to recognize and conserve the spectacular natural wealth they have and I am sure President Bolsanaro will be Okay.”

Three days, ten or more bilateral meetings, round tables and a trip to Washington for an audience with the president, Mr. Johnson hopes to be able to leave with firm commitments before COP26.

Seen as the last chance in the world to fight uncontrollable climate degradation, the next few days are one of the Prime Minister’s last chances to get his fellow leaders to give money and firm commitments to fight global warming. climate.