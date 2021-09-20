Jokowi inaugurates Grass Market Flats, that’s the special





IDXChannel – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) inaugurated the Grass Market Flats (Rusun) this morning. The apartments are also equipped with various social and public amenities. “Saying bismillahirrohmanirrohim, this morning I opened the Grass Market Flats as well as kiosks and facilities for the grass market in South Jakarta City, DKI Jakarta Province,” he said. Monday (20/9/2021). He said he was grateful that the Grass Market Flats had been completed and were ready to go. This development cost 970 billion rupees. “Alhamdulillah, the Grass Market Flats, which are equipped with market stalls, public and social facilities, and parking lots, which have been built since 2016, are now complete and ready for use,” he said. declared. On this occasion, Jokowi described some of the characteristics of Grass Market Flats. One of them is the apartment was built with the concept of mixed use development. “The mixed-use development is not only apartments that function as residences in the form of 1,984 type 36 units on floors 4 to 25, but also these apartments are built in a market with hundreds of stalls of market and stalls on the 1st and 2nd floors, as well as social facilities and complete public facilities, ”he said. Jokowi said the existence of a comprehensive market would make it easier for residents to conduct economic activities. These include trade and carrying out other economic activities. Another feature described by Jokowi is related to the easy and integrated access to the transport routes. “The Pasar Rumput Flat is also special because it is also supported by transport routes very well integrated with the bus route and the southeast interconnection with Dukuh Atas, which facilitates the mobility of residents,” he said. -he declares. He hopes that the operation of the Grass Market Flats can help the community to have decent and comfortable housing with a strategic location for carrying out economic activities. In addition, this apartment is also intended to accommodate people affected by standardization. “I am also happy to hear that this apartment will also be able to accommodate people from the Ciliwung River side who are affected by the river standardization program for flood management,” he said. “I hope that the existence of this apartment can ease the burden on the community, especially in providing comfortable and affordable housing and helping to facilitate the productive activities of our community,” he said. he continued. (AIT)

