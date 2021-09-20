Imran, Taliban and New Zealand team exiting Pak: The Tribune India





Rohit mahajan

The Taliban takeover of Afghanistan has thrilled many people in Pakistan.

The Taliban don’t like many things Pakistanis like, like sports, music, movies, Sufi culture… Yet Pakistanis support the Taliban in Afghanistan.

A recent Gallup Pakistan poll found that 55% of Pakistanis are happy with the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan. However, Pakistanis do not want to be ruled by a Taliban-style government. According to two Gallup polls carried out in 2009, in June of the same year, 15% of Pakistanis accepted that the presence of the Taliban in certain regions of the country had a “positive influence”. Quickly, that number fell to 4% in December 2009. Up close, Pakistanis find the Taliban not that attractive – but they think the Taliban are great for the Afghans.

The Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), an ideological cousin of the Afghan Taliban, was emboldened by the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan – two weeks ago the TTP claimed responsibility for an attack in Quetta that killed several soldiers. Yet Pakistan offered amnesty to the TTP, which was summarily rejected.

Kiwis fly

The Taliban government still includes individuals recognized internationally as terrorists, they pursue regressive policies, and yet the Pakistani state and leadership offer them full support – it alarms the rest of the world. Against this background, New Zealand’s decision to withdraw its cricket team from the Pakistan tour due to a “credible” security threat is understandable.

Pakistani Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed said New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern told Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan that his country’s team was under threat of attack. “We fully support the decision that has been taken. Player safety must be paramount, ”said Ardern.

The decision angered cricketers, fans, politicians and everyone in Pakistan, many of whom see the decision as a plot to “defame” their country.

However, with the backdrop of the 2009 terror attack on the Sri Lankan team’s bus in Lahore – which injured six players and two staff – New Zealanders are understandably worried about a specific threat against the team. Pakistanis are frustrated that New Zealand has not shared the details of the threat. A Lahore police notice had indeed referred to the visiting team, although the New Zealand authorities acted on the basis of independent information.

It should also be remembered that New Zealanders have a lower level of tolerance for terrorism and violent death than people in the Third World. They care more about the lives of their citizens than the governments of South Asia.

In addition, they have known terror in Pakistan for a long time – in 2002, a suicide bomber killed 11 French engineers and two Pakistanis just outside the Karachi hotel where the New Zealand team was staying, causing the tour to be abandoned.

Taliban

Pakistanis are known for their love of cricket and great hospitality. But Imran Khan’s love for the Taliban – despite his third wife being a Sufi peerni, and despite the hatred fundamentalists have for Sufism – has long been known. His party funded the Haqqania seminar, cradle of the Taliban, to the tune of millions of dollars. Taliban flags fly in places of worship in many places. The Western world is aware of the support for the Taliban among the population, the military, the security agencies and the political regime.

Indeed, Imran Khan – who called Osama bin Laden a martyr – has long been known as the “Taliban Khan”. It’s no wonder Arden didn’t trust Khan’s assurances about the safety of his country’s cricketers and called them back.

We could not have stayed in Pak after a “credible threat”: Kiwis

Wellington: New Zealand have been warned of a “specific and credible threat” to their team, the country’s Cricket Council (NZC) said today, explaining the reasons for the brutal abandonment of the Pakistan tour as the team reached Dubai. New Zealand withdrew from the limited tour on the day of the opening match in Rawalpindi on Friday, citing a security alert from the New Zealand government. “What I can say is that we have been informed that this is a specific and credible threat against the team,” NZC general manager David White said in a statement. “Everything changed on Friday. The advice has changed, the threat level has changed and as a result we have taken the only responsible action possible. Unfortunately, given the advice we had received, we could not stay in the country. New Zealand were traveling to Pakistan for the first time in 18 years and were also scheduled to make five Twenty20 matches in Lahore. The players left Islamabad on a chartered flight on Saturday and reached Dubai. Reuters

