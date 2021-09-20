PM Modi launches Sansad TV, calls it essential chapter of parliamentary system





Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently launched a new channel called Sansad TV, which will be dedicated to coverage of parliamentary debates in both chambers. The channel was launched on the occasion of the International Day of Democracy (September 15). Sansad TV was created after the merger of Lok Sabha TV and Rajya Sabha TV. Prime Minister Modi said the channel’s launch adds another important chapter to the parliamentary system. Parliament is not only a matter of politics, but also of politics. It’s more a question of politics. Democracy is a constitutional structure for the Indian people and their spirit too, he said. Lok Sabha Vice President, Prime Minister and President to jointly launch Sansad TV on September 15https://t.co/E3v6DxBy7E via the NaMo app pic.twitter.com/wLYFliRECN PMO India (@PMOIndia) September 15, 2021 Ravi Capoor, CEO of Sansad TV, said at least 60 new programs will be shown. These programs will be facilitated by Amitabh Kant, CEO of NITI Aayog, economists Bibek Debroy and Amitav Sanyal, endocrinologist Dr Ambrish Mithal and former Rajya MP Sabha Karan Singh, among others. According to reports, Sansad TV’s programming will be primarily in four categories: functioning of parliament and democratic institutions, governance and program / policy implementation, history and culture of India, and issues / interests / concerns of a contemporary nature. Opposition Shashi Tharoor and Priyanka Chaturvedi will also host their shows on the channel. The Tharoor Congress will host a program called To The Point and Chaturvedi by Shiv Sena will host Meri Kahani. Tharoor’s show will feature candid conversation with prominent personalities. Chaturvedi will invite women parliamentarians and politicians to share their stories in its program. [email protected]

