PSM Stakeholders Group requests review of privatization decision





ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Steel Mills Stakeholders Group wrote a letter to Prime Minister Imran Khan asking him to review the privatization of PSM by creating a subsidiary, calling it a non-transparent process that will result in further financial losses for the public treasury.

Pakistan Steel board chairman Aamir Mumtaz, who also tendered his resignation from the transactions committee, also wrote a letter to the Privatization Commission on July 18, stating that the aim of the company is an exercise in tender led by an independent consultant to ensure clean and professional process.

However, the consultant’s approach is to provide us with a wish list of concessions as revealed in the comments during meetings and review sessions. Some examples are the PQA-PSM agreement for the use of the jetty, the comments of the appraisal by Joseph Lobo and the appraiser’s preferred asset valuation.

How do such discussions play out in a process that has very strict rules of information disclosure, arm’s length communication, and legal requirements to get the best deal through a tender? It would be very helpful for the Board to review the work of the consultant to ensure that we are following the standards of the tendering process.

Very often this looks like a negotiated process with consultants negotiating on behalf of an investor. He had also highlighted the structural and safeguards issues and other issues in his letter.

However, the head of the PSMC stakeholder group, Mumrez Khan, in his written letter to the Prime Minister, said that during the two and a half years of the current PTI government, from July 1, 2018 to December 31, 2020, losses of ‘About 44.5 billion rupees and liabilities of about 96.64 billion rupees have been added to the company’s balance sheet according to the reported audited accounts, for which no responsibility for the current management of PSM has been made by the government.

PSM’s audited financial statements show cumulative losses of 217.5 billion rupees and total liabilities of 307 billion rupees as of December 31, 2020, i.e. after the two and a half year completion of the PTI government and the accounts for the next six months have not yet been audited.

Now the Privatization Commission, through the advertisement of August 31, has invited interested parties / investors to express their interests for the acquisition of 51-74% of the issued share capital as well as management control of Steel Corp (private) Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary. of the PSMC with the EOI submission deadline no later than September 30.

According to reports published in the media, as suggested by the financial advisers (M / s PCICL and M / s BOCI) of the Privatization Commission, the main assets of the Company as well as 1229 acres of land have been decided to be transferred to a newly formed subsidiary Steel Corp (Pvt) Ltd, after assessment by M / s Joseph Lobo, a local company. The Privatization Commission has decided that a healthy balance sheet will be turned over to Steel Corp which will have assets of Rs134bn and deferred tax liabilities of Rs38bn (which in effect become an asset in the event of a loss-making company like PSM).

The value / appraisal of 1229 acres of primary land is not included in the assets of the subsidiary and should be leased through an arm’s length land lease agreement with the bidder, which is objectionable as the current market value of these industrial land developed in Port Qasim city is not less than 70-90 million rupees per acre and the NOC of the Sindh government is not there for the transfer of these lands from the PSMC to Steel Corp (Pvt) Ltd. The 51-74pc shares of this subsidiary were decided by the Privatization Commission to be transferred to the private bidder with transfer of management control to the strategic buyer after the completion of the scheme of arrangements (SOA) with SECP by PSMC & MOIP. After transferring the assets to Steel Corp, PSMC will retain Rs 426 billion in assets and Rs 269.5 billion in liabilities. But what will be the future of the PSMC after the sale of its subsidiary Steel Corp, is still unknown.

Without wiping out all of PSMC’s liabilities (local and foreign), the constitution of a new subsidiary will open a new Pandora’s box and could engage PSMC and Steel Corp in new litigation. The flaw is there because if the aim of privatization is to minimize losses for the public treasury, then why liabilities of Rs 269.5 billion are kept with the government / PSMC and not transferred to the potential buyer of the subsidiary Steel Corp (pvt) Ltd, he added. .

Mumrez Khan has alleged that the Privatization Commission’s motives are clear to give a steel mill without liability to the potential buyer and keep the nation overburdened and crying with debts and liabilities, while those PSMC liabilities will continue to rise because the mark-up on debts / debts is not yet frozen by the government although the PSMC is in loss after 2008. This is the story behind the so-called privatization process designed by the Privatization Commission and its FA to to benefit the potential buyer from a factory without liability and to keep the nation engaged with PSMC debts and liabilities.

The PSMC-SG considers this method of privatization adopted by the Privatization Commission to be non-transparent and illegal for the following reasons:

I. The financial advisers (consortium of companies) appointed by the Privatization Commission for due diligence and the valuation firm to assess the fair market value (FMV) of PSM’s core assets had no experience of such exercise for no integrated steel mill in the world, so the assets of PSMC are not properly valued.

ii. The question of the privatization of PSMC or any subsidiary with basic assets has not yet been decided by the Common Interest Council (CCI), which is a constitutional obligation, as this error was also observed during the privatization of PSM in 2005 which was overturned by the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

iii. The request for revision (CMA n ° 1979/2006) of one of the previous private group bidders (M / s Arif Habib) against the privatization previously overturned by the decision of the Supreme Court in PC 9/2006, is still pending. decision making, then how can the Privatization Commission proceed with further privatization?

iv. The Privatization Commission announced that 1229 acres of main land would be transferred / leased to subsidiaries through a local rental agreement, but its recent fair market assessment by a third party was not carried out and is not not included in the value of basic assets, which is not fair.

v. PSMC inventories of billions of rupees for items available in stores, its transactions (payable and receivable) of billions have become unreachable / untraceable due to its online databases and servers have become non-operational due to the incompetence and lack of seriousness of the current management.

vi. Why is a subsidiary without liability Steel Corp (Pvt) Ltd. with base assets of a factory and 1229 acres of land offered to potential buyers and is the PSMC with heavy debts and responsibilities kept with government / nation? Isn’t it unfair and equivalent to giving an undue favor to potential buyers and is it not in contradiction with the mandate of the Privatization Commission?

Therefore, the PSMC-SG made the following requests:

I. To stop this illegal process with dishonest intentions which designed the privatization process immediately through this sale of 51-74pc of the issued share capital as well as the management control of Steel Corp (Private) Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary from PSMC.

ii. Investigating the factors leading to the losses and initiating the process of reporting financial recoveries from taxpayers looted money from alleged defendants from 2005 to 2021.

iii. Replenishment of the PSMC Board of Directors and appointment of honest and professional leadership after ruling out current irregular appointments through their performance audit.

iv. The technical, professional, trained and skilled workforce of PSM must be retained / re-employed and the process of forced dismissal must be immediately stopped to restart the factory.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/893926-in-a-letter-to-pm-psm-stakeholders-group-asks-for-reviewing-privatisation-decision The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos