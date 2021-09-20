[Cek Fakta] Queen Elizabeth II interested in making Jokowi heir to the throne? It’s the fact





There is a story circulating that Queen Elizabeth II wishes to make President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) heir to the throne. This story is circulating on social networks. is a facebook account Siti Tarsinih who also uploaded a screenshot of the news article containing the narration, Sunday, September 19, 2021. Here is the narration: “Queen Elizabeth II interested in making Jokowi heir to the throne, queen: she is an honest and simple person”. The account also creates a story. Here is more: “There must be a Baper ..

Slandered by a liar he is silent, accused of imagining that he is silent, but God is not silent …

And it is proven that Jokowi was defended by Allah s, w, t through someone who was unexpected ..

Queen Elizabeth’s praise of President Joko Widodo seems to refute the heinous accusations of criminal executives …

Safer 3 Periods !!!! . “ Is it true?



What do you think of this article ? Happy





Inspire





Confuse





Sad







To look for:

Based on our research, the claim that Queen Elizabeth II is interested in making President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) heir to the throne is unfounded. In fact, there is no official and valid information about it. If you’re careful, the screenshot photo comes in the form of an article titled “Queen Elizabeth II interested in making Jokowi heir to the throne, queen: she is an honest and straightforward person” published on Saturday, June 31, 2021 at 10:50 a.m. WIB. In fact, in June 2021 only until the 30. From there, one can make sure that there is no official and credible website that contains the article. After all, a search engine search failed to find the fact that Queen Elizabeth II really wanted Jokowi as heir to the throne. Conclusion:

The claim that Queen Elizabeth II wishes to make President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) heir to the throne is unfounded. In fact, there is no official and valid information about it. This information is classified as a type of manipulated content hoax. Manipulated content or manipulated content usually contains edits from information published by major and credible media. Simply put, this type of content is formed by editing existing content with the aim of deceiving the audience. Reference:

https://kumparan.com/berita-terkini/kalender-jawa-2021-juni-lengkap-dengan-hari-libur-1v9FiH0bWRe/1

https://www.facebook.com/siti.tarsinih/posts/607968753694248 * We are very happy and grateful if you find any information that is marked as a hoax or that refutes the results of the fact check then report it via email [email protected] or WA / SMS to the number 082113322016 (DHI)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.medcom.id/telusur/cek-fakta/JKRWze5N-cek-fakta-ratu-elizabeth-ii-tertarik-jadikan-jokowi-pewaris-takhta-ini-faktanya%3Futm_source%3Ddesktop%26utm_medium%3Dterbaru%26utm_campaign%3DWP The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos