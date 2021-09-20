Boris Johnson to put pressure on Joe Biden for a 70 billion climate pledge – It’s going to be hard! | Politics | New





The PM will also pressure Joe Biden on this during a visit to the White House on Tuesday where he will also push the US president on the looming humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan and the potential to reopen the UK to US travel. With around 100 world leaders expected in New York for the United Nations General Assembly over the next few days, Mr Johnson will seek to galvanize action at a series of high-level meetings. Rich countries had pledged to raise $ 100 billion (£ 70 billion) per year from 2020 to help developing countries reduce their carbon emissions and tackle climate change. But last week, the OECD confirmed that only $ 79.6 billion (£ 58 billion) had been committed in 2019.

The UK has already committed £ 11.6 billion in international climate finance over the next five years, double the previous five-year commitment. And today the Prime Minister announced that £ 550million will be allocated to help developing countries reach the new zero. Asked by reporters on a flight to New York to assess the odds in ten of getting the $ 100 billion financial pledge from other countries this week, Mr Johnson said: “I think all of this this week is going to be overkill. “But I think that everything will be finished before the COP – 6 out of 10. It’s going to be difficult. But people need to understand that this is crucial for the world. READ MORE: Boris declares war on climate change: rich countries must help the poor

“By the end of October, countries will have to come up with larger NDCs (Nationally Determined Contributions) and show what they are going to do to reduce CO2 emissions, not only by 2050 but by 2030,” to show that we can make progress. and we have a real plan to limit the temperature rise to 1.5 degrees by the end of the century. “This means making very significant progress by 2030. “Some countries are really up to the task, others, some G20 countries, need to do a lot more.” The Prime Minister will seek to use his meeting with Joe Biden in Washington to build bridges after the chaotic withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan. He will also try to get things done with the US president on the Northern Irish border as he seeks to strike a post-Brexit trade deal. DO NOT MISS :

Trevor Phillips Wild Caroline Lucas in the M25 protest row [REVEAL]

The paranoid French leader furious at the allies who “laugh” at them on Sky [INSIGHT]

Farage mocks France as Macron “throws toys out of stroller” [SPOTLIGHT]

This is his first visit to the White House since Mr. Biden succeeded Donald Trump as President of the United States. Many hoped the Democrat’s arrival would restore the “special relationship” between the UK and the US, but the crisis in Afghanistan has put a strain on him. Mr Biden rejected calls from the prime minister and other allies to delay his troop withdrawal in order to gain more time to evacuate former Afghan staff, their families and other vulnerable citizens. With a refusal meaning thousands of people may have been left behind, Mr Johnson is expected to discuss new efforts to stem a humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan. The Prime Minister is also expected to push for a re-establishment of travel between the UK and the US, as Mr Biden’s administration imposed a ban due to soaring rates of the Delta variant of the coronavirus. The fallout from the new Aukus military pact between the UK, US and Australia is also expected to be under discussion. Not only did this anger China, but France recalled its ambassadors to the United States and Australia because the deal to supply nuclear submarines to Canberra meant the cancellation of a $ 30 billion deal. pounds sterling for the French. Mr Johnson will also meet with Vice President Kamala Harris and other figures in US politics as he contemplates a post-Brexit trade deal with the United States.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.express.co.uk/news/politics/1493609/boris-johnson-news-latest-joe-biden-climate-cop26-summit-un-100bn-pledge The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos