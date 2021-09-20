China’s digital dictatorship | Financial Time

This is an audio transcript of the FT News Briefing podcast episode: China’s digital dictatorship

The agreement on submarines and the new security pact between the United States, the United Kingdom and Australia continue to shake world leaders. And as gas prices continue to rise, the UK’s biggest energy groups have asked their government for emergency help. Additionally, we’ll talk to our global editor about China about Beijing’s crackdown on its big tech companies and the end of the political game.

The main impetus behind all the new laws, the new moves, you know, in companies like Ant Group are all driven by this obsession with control that the Chinese Communist Party has.

The new security partnership between the United States, United Kingdom and Australia continues to spread around the world. The deal aims to counter China’s influence in the region. China immediately went on a rampage by describing him as playing geopolitical games. France is furious because it means Australia is giving up on an A $ 50 billion deal to buy French submarines. France recalled its emissaries to the United States and Australia and mocked the United Kingdom as a fifth wheel on the coach. Washington, meanwhile, is trying to defuse the diplomatic crisis. Yesterday, US President Joe Biden requested an appeal with French President Emmanuel Macron.

The gas crisis in the UK and Europe continues to worsen. Yesterday, the UK’s biggest energy groups called on the government for a multibillion-pound emergency program to help them survive soaring gas prices. Today the UK Secretary for Business and Energy is due to meet with energy suppliers to discuss the crisis. Prices have tripled since the start of the year to reach record highs. And last week two fertilizer factories in the UK suspended production as a result. This is the FT’s energy editor, David Sheppard.

It started at the end of winter. Winter continued across much of the northern hemisphere until April of this year, meaning people continued to heat up. We are burning more gas than we normally would and have reduced a lot of storage. But what would normally happen is that in the summer months, when people turn off the central heating and stop burning so much gas, the industry uses this opportunity to fill underground storage, for example. It has not happened to the same degree this year. One of the main factors has been the drop in supply from Russia to northwestern Europe. Some are seeing signs that Russia may try to essentially squeeze the northern European market, by raising prices to put pressure on the EU, and especially Germany, to hurry up and approve the politically controversial start-up of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline. It’s not the only reason, you know. Russia, yes, could potentially play with things on the margins. Others are just seeing signs that Russia has had to fill up its own gas storage. But it’s true that global gas supplies are pretty tight right now.

In China, over a billion people have an app on their phones called Alipay. It is a hugely successful financial payment app that allows Chinese consumers to pay online, in stores, and even offers loans. Here is a Chinese TV commercial for Alipay. You can see a father and son in a clothing store, and the son is trying on a new costume for a job interview (a Chinese ad is playing in the background). He looks at the price and his face drops so dad offers to pay. Then the son looks up at the father with a confident smile and says, “No problem, dad. I can pay with Huabei ”. It is Alipay’s credit tool (Chinese advertising continues). And then he said, “Next month, I hope I can get the money back.” Dad is proud of his son and wishes him good luck with the interview. And then the slogan “With Alipay, life is beautiful” (turns into Chinese advertising).

But Chinese regulators are making life very difficult for Alipay’s parent company, Ant Financial. They ordered Ant to separate the lucrative loan unit from Alipay and create a separate app. They also ordered Ant to hand over all of their user data. James Kynge is the FT’s Global China Editor. He followed all the new regulations and policies pushed by Beijing to take control of the country’s big tech companies and the data they collected on Chinese citizens.

Since around 2013, it has been clear that Xi Jinping, China’s authoritarian leader, wanted to do this. I mean, he said at the time that whoever controls the data has the upper hand.

James, can you tell me a bit more about what Beijing is doing with its restructuring of Alipay? Because, as you pointed out, and also as we just heard from the ad, Alipay is about more than online payments.

It is connected to a much wider range of services. And one of the main ones is something called Jiebei, which is a way to use the data embedded in your cell phone as a way to assess your creditworthiness, right? And then depending on whether or not the algorithm thinks you are creditworthy, it will tell you that it will lend you a certain amount of money at a certain interest rate at the touch of your cell phone screen. But that does mean that Ant Group has a huge amount of data far beyond the data it would have as a payments app. And so, according to this exclusive Financial Times story, what we think is happening now is that Beijing has said it wants to remove the data from this operation and put it in a joint venture that Ant Group will have a stake in, but it will not have controlling interest. The majority will belong to several state-owned enterprises. And what that gives Beijing is anytime access to this huge treasure trove of data, you know, some of the most personal things the Chinese do every day.

And it’s also happening after a long-standing and high-profile dispute between Beijing and Jack Ma, the founder of the Ant group. So now, with this deal, does that mean Jack Ma has bowed to pressure from Beijing?

Of course, Jack Ma caved in, as did the Ant Group, as did any business, whether public or private in China. There is only one boss in China, and that’s part of the whole problem. The Chinese Communist Party is sending the signal that it is firmly in control. And if data is to play such an important role in how 21st century economies work, it wants to control that as well.

Do you have any idea who might be Beijing’s next target? And also, more broadly, what does this technological repression mean for other entrepreneurs and their ability to innovate? And what does this mean for foreign investors?

We don’t know which company might be the next target, but it’s absolutely clear that by looking at the various laws that have come out that are now either in draft form or already passed, this is a deep campaign. with a long history. And you get the feeling that Beijing is going to pursue this to the end because you never know what huge regulatory broad is going to be thrown at you from which direction. Very few ideas of all of these laws, regulations and policies that have been released over the past few weeks have been telegraphed in any way. So, you know, it’s a very tough operating environment for these companies for sure.

So, James, if Xi Jinping’s goal is to create an authoritarian high-tech superpower. Does he seem to succeed? I mean, do you see something that could trip him up,

Xi Jinping’s goal of creating what I have called in this article, an authoritarian techno superpower, or as some other analysts call it, digital Leninism, is truly a new frontier in the way countries operate. It is far from clear to me or to the analysts I have spoken to that this is something that can be done. On paper, it seems achievable, the idea that if you know what everyone else is doing at all times of the day, you can control them more easily. It seems logical to draw this conclusion. But does this ultimately make the diet more sustainable? Does it make her live longer? I think these are questions that we really cannot answer at the moment. But there must be a chance that people will rebel against it because they don’t want to be suffocated by this very intrusive control. You know that every move they make can be monitored by the Chinese Communist Party.

Before leaving, the Metropolitan Opera in New York went through a very harsh pandemic, had blockages and labor disputes, and had not presented any live opera for 18 months. But the curtains will rise again next week. And the piece chosen for this momentous occasion is not an old favorite like La bohème or Porgy and Bess (opera pieces). It is a two year old opera called Fire shut up in my bones. It is a story of child abuse, the desire for revenge and forgiveness. It is by Grammy Award-winning jazz composer and trumpeter Terence Blanchard. It’s his Met debut, and he’s also the Met’s very first African-American songwriter.

