Jokowi threatens to cut Tukin by 25% of its civil servants when absent from work





Jakarta, CNN Indonesia – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) threatened to cut performance bonuses (Newspaper) 25 per cent if an official (civil servant) does not come to work with clear reasons alias absent and does not respect the provisions relating to working hours. This rule is contained in the Government Regulation (PP) number 94 of 2021 concerning the discipline of civil servants which comes into force on August 31, 2021. “PNS who violate the obligation to come to work and respect working hours may be subject to disciplinary sanctions,” the Indonesian cabinet secretary said in an official statement on Wednesday (9/15). In detail, there are three types of punishments that will be inflicted on officials, namely light, moderate and severe. The light sentences are pronounced in three stages, namely first, verbal warnings for the civil servants who do not come to work with clear reasons and make them accumulate three working days per year. Second, a written warning for officials who are absent for 4-6 days per year. Third, a written warning in the form of a declaration of dissatisfaction with officials absent 7-10 days a year. Meanwhile, the punishment is to cut the tukin by 25 percent. Tukin cuts are carried out for six months for officials who do not come to work with clear reasons for 11 to 13 days a year. Then cut the tukin for nine months for officials absent 14-16 days a year. Then cut the tukin for a year for officials absent 17-20 days a year. While the severe sanction consists of demotion to a lower post for one year to officials absent for 21 to 24 working days per year. In addition, in the form of release from their post to become managerial positions for one year for officials who are absent for 25-27 working days. For officials who do not work 28 or more working days per year, they will be dismissed respectfully and not at their own request. This penalty also applies to officials who are absent continuously for 10 working days. “PNS who do not come to work and do not respect the working hours provisions without valid reason continuously for 10 working days see their wages paid from the following month”, explains article 15 of the PP. This sanction also applies to officials who commit other offenses, for example by providing support to participants in general elections (Pemilu) and regional elections (Pilkada). The same applies to officials who do not declare their assets with the complete rules contained in PP 94/2021. [Gambas:Video CNN] (uli / one)





Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnnindonesia.com/ekonomi/20210920111312-532-696687/jokowi-ancam-potong-tukin-pns-25-persen-jika-absen-kerja The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos