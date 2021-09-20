PM Modi likely to meet VP Kamala Harris and Apple CEO Tim Cook on visit to US: report





At a crucial time when the formation of the Taliban government is underway in Afghanistan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to pay a three-day visit to the United States later this month to meet with President Joe Biden and senior officials of the United States. administration. Prime Minister Modi will arrive in Washington DC on September 22, and the next morning he will meet with the top CEOs of the United States. A meeting with Apple chief Tim Cook is also scheduled, according to an ANI report. After back-to-back meetings with America’s top business leaders, Prime Minister Modi is also expected to meet with US Vice President Kamala Harris. The Prime Minister will also meet Australian Prime Minister Scot Morrison and his Japanese counterpart Yoshihide Suga on the same day. There are reports that Prime Minister Modi and President Biden are expected to discuss Afghanistan, Covid-19, climate change, Indo-Pacific, terrorism, among others. The visit also comes at a time when the United States observes 20 years of terrorist attacks on September 11. While a planning team will reach the United States in advance on September 9, Prime Minister Modis’ visit will begin with a bilateral meeting with President Joe Biden in Washington on September 23, according to a report in the Hindustan Times. The report says this will be followed by a physical Quad (Quadrilateral Security Dialogue) summit the next day. Prime Minister Modi will then address the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on September 25 before returning to India. This is his first international visit after Bangladesh in March. A dinner is also organized during the visit of PM Modi. Interestingly, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s visit also coincides with Prime Minister Modi’s visit to Washington, it is also likely that they will meet as well. On the evening of September 24, Prime Minister Modi will travel to New York where, the following day, he will deliver a speech to the United Nations General Assembly. Read all the latest news, breaking news and coronavirus news here

