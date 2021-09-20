Mianwali’s agricultural poverty – Journal





One of the earliest human settlements, Mianwali _ then known by its old name Kachachi _ was once part of the large district of Bannu. It split up somewhere in the 16th century and was named after a local saint Mian Ali, who lived on the bank of the Indus River. In 1982, Bhakkar was hewn from it and the district is now perched on 5,840 square kilometers.

As a district, Mianwali has many distinctions. Agriculturally, it is perhaps the most diverse district that includes some five ecological zones. Its 1.42 million acres are spread across the Thal Desert, its irrigated land is fed by the Jinnah Dam, a huge riparian area along the Indus River crossing it and Pothohar (region fed by the rains) s’ extends into the upper parts of the district, as does the range of salt. The district can certainly be a laboratory of different crop performance in different ecological zones and thus lead agriculture for the rest of the country.

The same advantage also extends to geography. Located in the heart of the country, it borders eight districts _ Chakwal, Attock, Kohat, Karak, Lakki Marwat, Dera Ismael Khan, Khushab and, of course, his offspring Bhakkar _ which gives it the potential to emerge as a hub of the trade. With the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) road network now touching the district, experts see its added importance, both in terms of connectivity and trade.

It also has a historic advantage in connectivity, as some of the oldest and most powerful owners of transportation services and truckers are from the region and serve all parts of the country.

Spread over 1.42 million acres and containing different ecological zones, the district should have been the country’s leader in agricultural terms.

However, with only 22% (according to the 2017 census) of 1.54 million people living in urban areas, it is mainly a rural district _ largely dependent on agriculture, livestock, small-scale mining and traditional crafts.

The acreage profile traces the causes of agricultural poverty. Out of a total of 1.42 million acres, only 645,588 acres are seeded, of which only 160,287 acres fall into the category seeded more than once a year. What the Pakistan Economic Survey calls crop waste is a massive 103,555 acres, with forests covering 31,875 acres.

Agriculture is largely confined to the flat peaks and slopes of two of the three tehsils. Piplan, the third tehsil, is an exception for fertile soils and irrigation. Otherwise, its arid and semi-arid soil has enjoyed traditional agriculture for centuries. Its loamy soil with clay soils produces wheat and corn, sandy soils and rainfed areas see the production of gram, moong and guar and the irrigated belt produces wheat, cotton, sugarcane and onion. Cotton is a new entrant in the neighborhood.

According to the Punjab Crop Reporting Service, wheat is the dominant crop in the region, with 520,000 acres planted there in the last Rabi. The Gram crop also consumes about 50,000 acres and the rice an additional 20,000 acres. Cotton, although a new entrant Kharif, had swept 66,000 acres. The Punjab greatly facilitates the cultivation of moong in the region and hopes to reap the benefits soon.

The district is as unique by its social profile as by its climatic zones, explains Sabtain Khan of Piplan tehsils. On the one hand, there are huge feudatories (like the Nawab of Kalabagh and other politicians) and on the other hand, small land holdings in uneven regions, with their agriculture limited to hilltops, terraces and slopes _ depending on the rain. This means agriculture below subsistence level and persistent poverty. A region that should have led agricultural research due to its diverse areas is trying to survive on agricultural poverty, Khan said.

The water is clean on the soil and more than half of the district is irrigated. But rainfall is scarce, averaging 44mm and peaking at 100mm during the monsoon. In addition, any upstream precipitation results in flooding of the district, especially the riparian area, where gram and moong are traditionally sown and sweep away crops.

The underground water is fresh along the river and the three canals Thal, Mohajir and Dullewala, starting from the Jinnah dam and irrigating half of the district. In addition, the government has also built a number of elevator irrigation systems at various stages over the past 70 years to serve the region.

With the hilly area offering lively grazing meadows, a huge herd is expected which is not the case. In large part, because it was not a priority, say local officials in the department. The entire district, according to departmental data, has 324,895 cows, 117,243 buffaloes, 245,220 sheep, 367,131 goats and 694,138 backyard poultry. There are only three dairy farms and 30 poultry farms in the entire region.

Although most of the district enjoys a mild climate and abundant vegetation, livestock and poultry are mostly restricted to small, personal farms, largely for business reasons, one of the local officials said. . Multinationals, which sell milk, have a very limited presence. It is the intermediary who governs the entire district, who does not pay more than Rs50 per liter, which does not cover basic expenses, much less a profit. Thus, no one dares to enlarge the herd and suffer losses.

Poultry houses and dairy farming are now capital intensive activities and no one invests without being assured of a good profit. This is where things are blocked and the district, despite its potential, has not been able to develop the sub-sector. If the original sector (agriculture) is weak, the sub-sectors are doomed to suffer and it is, he concludes.

The agricultural poverty of Mianwalis is largely neutralized by the mineral wealth. Its hills with a number of ranges contain deposits of rock salt, alum, coal, iron ore, silica sand, fireclay, dolomite and gypsum. The private and government sectors have been digging it for years. One of its hill ranges, called Dhal, is also known as the Geological Museum of Pakistan.

Makerwal coal is mined by the Pakistan Industrial Development Corporation and the iron ore is used by Mini Steel Mills. Two large cement factories are located in the region due to the massive availability of raw materials and a fertilizer factory has been located there for several decades.

The district was expected to take a leap forward in development and trade when Prime Minister Imran Khan chose it as his constituency, says Jabbar Awan, a resident of the Kalabakh region. It was a real expectation as he also chose the construction areas of the university (Nemal). He was also passionate about water sports in the areas of Kalabagh or Lake Chashma.

However, the dreams have not yet come true. The district has potential in many areas: agriculture, mining, tourism and ranching to name a few. The investment, however, has not reached the area and we are waiting, he says and adds: Now we are placing our hopes in freeway connectivity and keeping our fingers crossed.

