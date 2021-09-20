Jokowi signs a presidential decree, Luhut becomes team leader of the proud made in Indonesia movement





Jakarta – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) signed Presidential Decree number 15 of 2021. The regulations stipulate the composition of the team of the Indonesian national movement Proudly Made, chaired by the coordinating minister of maritime affairs and investment. Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan. Presidential Decree number 15 of 2021 concerning the team of the proud national movement made in Indonesia was signed by Jokowi on September 8, 2021, as a copy can be viewed detik.com, Monday (9/20/2021). The Proud Indonesian Made National Movement team, hereinafter referred to as the BBI Gernas team, is under the direction and accountable to the President. Here is the complete composition of the BBI Gernas Team, chaired by the Minister Coordinator of Maritime Affairs and Investments. As we know, the current minister coordinating maritime affairs is Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan. a. President: Coordinating Minister of Maritime Affairs and Investment;

b. Vice-president: 1. Coordinating Minister of Economic Affairs;

2. Governor of the Bank of Indonesia;

3. Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Financial Services Authority;

vs. Daily presidency: Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy / Head of the Tourism and Creative Economy Agency; D. Vice-president of the Daily: Minister of Cooperatives and Small and Medium Enterprises; e. Member:

1. Minister of Industry;

2. Minister of the Interior;

3, Minister of Law and Human Rights;

4. Minister of Finance;

5. Minister of Social Affairs;

6. Minister of Labor;

7. Minister of Commerce;

8. Minister of Public Works and Public Housing;

9. Minister of Communication and Information

10. Minister of Environment and Forests;

11. Minister of Maritime Affairs and Fisheries;

12. Minister of Education, Culture, Research and Technology;

13. Minister of Villages, Development of Underprivileged Regions and Transmigration;

14. Minister of Agrarian Affairs and Regional Planning / Head of the National Land Agency;

15. Minister of National Development Planning / Head of the National Development Planning Agency;

16. Minister of State – Public Enterprises;

17. Minister of Transport;

18. Minister of Agriculture;

19. Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources;

20. Minister of Investment / Head of the Investment Coordination Council;

21. Head of the National Agency for Research and Innovation;

22. Head of the Government’s Goods / Services Procurement Policy Institute; and

23. Head of the Central Statistics Agency. F. Deputy Secretary for the Coordination of Tourism and the Creative Economy, Ministry for the Coordination of Maritime Affairs and Investment. The missions of the BBI Gernas team are explained in article 3. The following is complete: a. carry out activities to achieve the objectives of the National Movement Proudly Made in Indonesia, hereinafter referred to as Gernas BBI, in particular: 1.increase the number of micro, small and medium enterprises / small and medium industries, including creative economy actors who are included in the digital ecosystem;

2. an increase in the number of sales or purchases of local products;

3. increasing people’s purchasing power, market expansion, access to capital, training, data collection and acceleration of local economic cycles through spending on local products; and

4. economic stimulation for micro, small and medium enterprises / small and medium industries, including actors of the creative economy Gernas BBI in accordance with the provisions of laws and regulations; b. coordinate the Gernas BBI program with the Gernas BBI public campaign;

vs. monitoring and evaluation of the implementation of the achievement of Gernas BBI objectives; and

See also the video "Jokowi urged to issue presidential decree to overturn KPK TWK results":



