Support for the Taliban in Pakistan now goes beyond the army and the Maulvis

As the situation in Afghanistan continues to crumble amid reports of infighting between Taliban leaders and several public protests, Pakistan appears desperate on one level, even as ISI leader Faiz Hameed plays the emperor. in Kabul to another. As international agencies warn of a humanitarian catastrophe in Afghanistan, Islamabad fears an influx of refugees. But Islamabad should worry less about the entrance of desperate people. What is far more dangerous is the inward infiltration of the effects of decades of Pakistani adventurism, now compounded by the victory of the Taliban; effects that are apparent in some areas expected and others less expected.

From bottom to top

Take a bottom-up review. The Taliban victory is celebrated not only by the usual religious fanatics, but by the common man, especially along the tribal areas of Pakistan, the place of rest and recuperation for Taliban recruits and leaders. Billboards popped up in Peshawar saluting Taliban leaders, as well as many handouts of sweets. Social media were excited about the Taliban victory, with some touting it as a victory over New Delhi. Higher up the ladder is jubilation at Akora Khattak, where the Darul Uloom Haqqania is located. The seminar produced most of the senior Taliban and Mujahedin before them. Its importance was evident when he received around $ 1 million from Imran Khan’s government, a reversal of General Pervez Musharraf’s previous policy of a drastic modernization program. The director of the seminary, Maulana Hamid ul Haq, who is also a former member of the Pakistani parliament, hails the intoxicating success of his proteges, and also wishes his ideology in Pakistan. The Urdu media similarly advise Sharia law as they praise the Taliban for defeating the superpowers and their forty allies in addition to forcing them to kneel down and beg for negotiations.

Meanwhile, other religious groups are engaged in competitive celebrations to prove their credentials. This includes not only Jamaat e Islami but also Fazlur Rehman’s Jamait ul Islam (F), who sent congratulatory messages, as did the other factions in the formation. Madrassa networks like the Wafaq ul Madaris Al Arabiya also express their admiration. Pakistani religious seminaries numbered 37,517 in 2019, with some 4.59 million students enrolled. Rather, it’s a lot of influenced young minds. Add to that the likes of Jamaat-e-Islami which has over 39,000 card-carrying members and thousands more in its support base. Include several other large groups and smaller groups as well, and the numbers start to climb. These several thousand as well as a multiplicity of smaller groups add weight to the influence on young minds. Their dangerous influence was recently manifested when Taliban flags flew above Jamia Hafsa, a women’s seminary in Islamabad, where children sang the praises of the Taliban. That this is happening again in religious schools in Pakistan is obvious.

Near the top

Then there is the Prime Minister and his elected few. Imran Khan echoed the views of the religious right in an interview with CNN where he questioned why he should not encourage Afghan freedom. Few people now have illusions about Imran Khan. Taliban Khan made his point clear years ago, when he equated playing cricket against India with jihad. Imran called Osama bin Laden a martyr and accuses women who dress of rape in Pakistan. Most shocking was his comment that the Taliban had broken the “chains of slavery” at a time when a virtual stampede was underway, as Afghans rushed out of the country. It was a comment that no political leader before him would ever have made, even if they had flirted with the right like Nawaz Sharif did. Khan seems increasingly estranged from reality, calling for incentives for the Taliban and making no effort to hide his joy.

Then there are his advisers. Special Assistant Raoof Hassan was on Twitter poking fun at the collapse of the US-built house of cards. A tweet from Pakistani Minister Zartaj Gul Wazir said India would receive a suitable gift for its independence day. Most scandalous of all was the comment by National Security Advisor Moeed Yusuf who warned of a second 9/11 if the world did not recognize the Taliban. Again, no NSA worth its salt, certainly not veteran Sartaj Aziz, would have made such a remark. Obviously, these are calculated by loyal ministers to please the Islamabad establishment. After the Taliban’s victory, it seems even the ultra-thin gloves of conventional thinking have been cast aside. It is now appropriate to glorify extremism in government circles, and not just prerogative extremist groups.

and all the way up

If this was the triumphalism in political circles, the joy in Rawalpindi can only be imagined. It must be remembered that until recently, the Pakistani military looked down upon the mullahs who used them but made sure they followed the line. Things started to unravel when army operations began in the tribal areas. With some 20-25% Pashtuns in the military, many have started to sympathize with the Taliban. Reports of units refusing to fight and desertions followed; Then came attacks on General Musharraf’s life in the Pakistan Air Force, while an Al-Qaeda attempt to hijack a ship involved two serving second lieutenants. Other incidents, such as the arrest of Brigadier Ali Khan for links to extremist Hizb ut Tahrir and the capture of Bin Laden in Abbottabad, all sent shockwaves through the military. One such incident involved a junior officer confronting COAS Ashfaq Parvez Kayani about the incident. It can be argued that all of this involved marginal elements in the forces. But that has changed a lot, as evidenced by the decision of ISI chief Faiz Hameeds to display his presence in Kabul, just ahead of a Taliban cabinet announcement. ISI leaders in the past would certainly be present in Kabul but would take extreme care not to be seen at all. This decision sets the new standard, it is good policy to highlight terrorist links.

Terrorists return home to roost

It should be remembered that Lieutenant-General Faiz Hameed, like others before him, can take credit for blatantly creating, controlling and paying for extremist groups like the Tehreek e Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) which tore Nawaz Sharif’s government apart in 2017 over blasphemy. The TLP then won 2.2 million votes, effectively pushing the Sharif party into second place and winning the elections in Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI). When the same group clashed with Imran Khan’s government in November 2020, its leader Khadim Rizvi mysteriously died. His funeral could have been mistaken for that of a head of state, given the massive crowd that invaded the site. Under the leadership of his son Saad Rizvi, the TLP has stepped up its violent activities, even taking several police officers hostage. After declaring that he would suppress the group, Khan accepted the advice of his army chief and negotiated. The incongruity was that parliamentarians were praying for the TLP during the chaos, and mainstream parties rushed to endorse their position on Khatm e Nabuwat (Protection of the Prophet). As Raza Rumi notes, TLP followers come from all walks of life, not just madrassas, testifying to the appeal among young people in particular.

Meanwhile, other extremists such as Mazhar Saeed Shah, a former Tehrik e Taliban cadre with a long history of extremist violence, has been nominated by the PTI for a seat in recent elections in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. And Nasir Qayoom of Jamaat ud Dawa competed under the banner of the United Kashmir Movement. In the last general election, religious parties fielded 460 candidates, the highest in Pakistan’s history. In other words, the days when the Jamaat and others had to rely on the patronage of the military to get elected are over. They are strong enough to fend for themselves, using the very ideology preached by the establishment to justify jihad in Kashmir and Afghanistan. It is the viper who bites with vengeance.

An easy prediction is that the upcoming general election in Pakistan will see not only more right-wing representation, but also demands for shariat from mainstream parties struggling to keep pace. The Taliban’s victory is likely to break out of its Pakistani framework of freedom for Afghans and enter the country’s political dialogue as an ideology that has won victory against three infidel empires. The difference is that this time around, the establishment can be enthusiastic, rather than tailoring it for its own purposes. After all, it has been very rewarding.

A Pakistan attached to extreme beliefs is a danger to itself and to everyone else, including its iron brother, China. As Rawalpindi discovered, extremism is so stealthy. As the country irrevocably slides to the right, many people in high places will wonder whether such a country should not have nuclear weapons, especially when this slide is not about the economy or poverty or the usual placebos that are offered. during international seminars. This is a country that has gone wrong from the top.

The author is Distinguished Fellow at the Institute of Peace and Conflict Studies, New Delhi. She tweets @kartha_tara. Opinions are personal.

(Edited by Anurag Chaubey)

