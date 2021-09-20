POR vs HUN Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Play XI, Pitch Report, Team Dream11, Dream11 ECC T10 Injury Update





POR vs HUN Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing XI, Pitch Report, Dream11 Team, Injury Update of Dream11 ECC T10 game between Portugal and Hungary. They will face each other for the first time in this season of the Dream11 ECC T10.

POR vs HUN Dream11 ECC T10 Match 2 Details:

The 2nd game of the Dream11 ECC T10 will see Portugal face Hungary on September 20 at the Cartama Oval.

This game is scheduled to start at 2:30 p.m. IST and the live score and commentary can be seen on the FanCode and CricketAddictor website.

POR Vs HUN Dream11 ECC T10 Match 2 preview:

This match will see the battle between the two teams of Group B of this season of Dream11 ECC T10.

Portugal will face Hungary for the first time in this season’s second Group B game of the Dream11 ECC T10. Both teams will play their season opener of the Dream11 ECC T10.

Junaid Khan, Amir Zaib, Md Siraj Nipo, Amandeep Singh and Imran Khan are crucial players in the Portugal squad while Sandeep Mohandas, Asanka Weligamage, Harsh Mandhyan, Nisantha Liyanage and Habib Deldar are essential players in the Portugal squad. Hungary.

POR vs HUN Dream11 ECC T10 Match 2 weather report:

The temperature is expected to hover around 27 ° C on match day with 60% humidity and a wind speed of 14 km / h. There is no chance of rushing during the game.

POR vs HUN Dream11 ECC T10 Match 2 Report:

The Cartama oval is a hitting-friendly surface and should help hitters once again here. The Pacers could get some help towards the second half of the game as the spinners work hard for the wickets.

Average score of the 1st round:

The average score of the first rounds at this wicket is 114.

Assessment of the prosecuting teams:

The batting team don’t have good records here. They have a payout percentage of 40 on this track.

POR vs HUN Dream11 ECC T10 Match 2 injury update:

(Will be added when there is an update)

POR vs HUN Dream11 ECC T10 Match 2 Probable XIs:

Portugal: Mian Shahid, Miguel Stoman, Md Siraj Nipo, Amandeep Singh, Najjam Shahzad, Françoise Stoman, Junaid Khan, Azhar Andani, Imran Khan, Paulo Buccimazza, Amir Zaib

Bench: Françoise Stoman, Anthony Chambers, Tariq Aziz

Hungary: Safi Zahir, Habib Deldar, Sandeep Mohandas, Ali Yalmaz, Abhishek Kheterpal, Satyadeep Ashwathnarayana, Nisantha Liyanage, Zeeshan Khan, Marc Ahuja, Harsh Mandhyan, Asanka Weligamage

Bench: Khaibar Deldar, Asanka Weligamage,

Top Picks for Dream11 Predictions and Fantasy Cricket Tips:

Amir Zaib is a right-handed batsman and right-arm middle athlete from Portugal. He has scored 57 points and has taken 2 wickets in his 2 career T20I games so far.

Azher Andani is a right-handed batsman and right-arm middle athlete from Portugal.

Abhishek Kheterpal is a right-handed drummer and right-arm quick pitcher from Hungary. He has scored 50 points and grabbed 3 wickets in his 3 career T20I games so far.

Zeeshan Khan is a right-handed batsman from Hungary who quickly throws the right arm with the ball.

POR vs HUN Dream11 ECC T10 Match 2 Captain & Vice Captain’s Choice:

Captain Abhishek Kheterpal, Zeeshan Khan

Vice-Captain Azher Andani, Amir Zaib

Suggestion to play XI No.1 for POR vs HUN Dream11 Team:

Guardian Safi Zahir

Drummers Zeeshan Khan, Azher Andani (VC), Amir Zaib

The versatile Harsh Mandhyan, Abhishek Kheterpal (C), Mian Shahid, Najam Shahzad

Bowlers Habib Deldar, Mohammad Siraj Nipo, Junaid Khan-II

POR vs HUN Dream11 prediction suggested to play XI # 2 for POR vs HUN Dream11 team:

Guardian Safi Zahir

Drummers Salman Khan-II, Zeeshan Khan (C), Azher Andani, Amir Zaib (VC)

The versatile Harsh Mandhyan, Abhishek Kheterpal, Najam Shahzad

Bowlers Nishantha Liyanage, Mohammad Siraj Nipo, Junaid Khan-II

POR vs HUN Dream11 Prediction POR vs HUN Dream11 ECC T10 Match 2 Expert Tips:

Abhishek Kheterpal will be one of the best captain choices for the little leagues. Salman Khan-II and Nishantha Liyange are the punters here. The best suggested combination for this game is 1-3-4-3.

POR vs HUN Dream11 ECC T10 Match 2 Likely Winners:

Portugal are expected to win this match.

