Ahmedabad: As of today, unvaccinated people banned from using public transport | Latest India News





As of Monday, people who have not taken either of the two doses of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccine will not be allowed to enter public transport or municipal buildings in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. The decision was taken to speed up the vaccination campaign and to overcome any reluctance towards vaccines. It comes days after Mukesh Kumar, commissioner of the Ahmedabad Municipal Company, told the PTI news agency that unvaccinated people will not be allowed into vehicles of the Civic Transport Service, the system of Rapid public transport as well as the edge of Lake Kankaria, the edge of the Sabarmati river, libraries, gymnasiums and sports complexes. Entry will only be permitted for people with one or both doses (if eligible) of vaccine to avail of various municipal services. Vaccination certificates should be checked at the point of entry to these facilities. To be effective from September 20, Monday, Kumar tweeted last week. Gujarat authorities have so far administered 56,704,892 doses to eligible beneficiaries, of whom nearly 40 million received the first dose and the remaining 16,748,118 are fully immunized, i.e. they have received both doses. On Friday, on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modis’ 71st birthday, the state government of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel administered more than 2.21 million doses in Gujarat , setting a new record for daily vaccinations. Of these, Surat administered the highest doses at around 277,000. Ahmedabad administered 231,639 vaccines, followed by Vadodara at 122,986 and Rajkot at 105,829 doses. Meanwhile, Gujarat’s daily Covid-19 tally fell to single digits for the first time in 2021; only eight new cases were reported on Sunday, bringing the number of cases to 825,723. The death toll remains unchanged at 10,082, as no infected patient has succumbed to the viral disease since September 4. Total recoveries in Gujarat have risen to 815,505 and only 16 active cases are present in the state.

