Boris’ success at COP26 will be measured by China’s seat at the table

Boris Johnson has made it clear that his government is pursuing a balanced approach with China. Britain will seek to impose stronger guarantees to protect our national security, while maintaining cooperation in various areas. Climate change is one of the most important issues. China is the world’s largest emitter and therefore requires special attention.

As the host of the Cop26 summit, the government is aware of the weight on its shoulders not only to recalibrate the Western alliance after Trump’s turbulent era, but also to move things forward in a meaningful way from the Accord. of Paris on the climate of 2015, forged at quite different times. According to some measures of modern geopolitics, whether or not Britain can convince China to attend the summit will be the test of its success as a host nation.

The past few years since leaders last met in Paris have seen a fundamental shift in both public attitudes and political responsiveness to climate action in major advanced democracies. . In the UK, the unusual degree of consistency in messaging around climate action over the past decade has survived the dizzying changes in the leadership of the Conservative Party. It has built a solid foundation of international leadership support that few of our peers can match. It is therefore both practically and politically fortuitous that the UK has secured the G7 and Cop26 presidencies this year, but it also means that the government will be firmly in the spotlight as its ‘Global Britain’ ambitions are set. to the test.

How to engage with China is one of the trickiest aspects of dealing with the fragile geopolitical tensions of the Cop26 summit, especially as Britain is going through a fundamental reset in its relations with the Beijing regime. . Over the past 18 months, the UK has started putting in place new laws and security measures to protect against vulnerabilities and challenge China higher and more systematically on its human rights record. There is significant pressure to maintain a constructive dialogue with China to ensure cooperation on a number of issues – including climate change – as the practical realities of such a balanced approach become very clear. Beijing’s growing risk tolerance and its decision to impose sanctions on a number of UK parliamentarians have upped the ante.

Cop26 President Alok Sharma dedicated significant resources to securing China’s seat at the table for the summer and visited Beijing. Chinese leaders know they have a huge influence on climate action. This is one of the few areas where democratic nations continue to try to cooperate with Beijing. An interest in retaining that advantage may indeed have contributed to lukewarm commitments offered earlier this year by Xi Jinping, with China dragging its feet against an increasingly urgent timetable and refusing to be dragged into a global goal led by the West.

At the same time, China wants to overhaul its global image after a few murderous years during which its international soft power has come under great pressure. Many aspects of the liberal world order work in its favor, and although China has little to envy advanced democracies, it wishes to become a larger geopolitical role commensurate with its economic might. So for China, attending Cop26 is not without its appeal.

If Britain only presses Beijing on the basis of the moral argument of fighting climate change, it will fall on deaf ears. Only by focusing on strategic gain for China could Sharma be able to draw President Xi into the room. There is a productive path to be charted in highlighting the mutual interest between the UK and China in the innovation needed to transform our economies. The long-term competitive advantages of leading from the transition front are far more likely to spark Beijing’s interest than to appeal to collective moral responsibility.

The Prime Minister’s commitment to the “Global Britain” agenda has already faced many trials. Succeeding in a summit in Glasgow presents one of the greatest challenges for British foreign policy in modern times. We have no choice but to walk a tightrope and believe that our ambitions are up to our capabilities.





