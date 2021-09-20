Senator Bill Cassidy says Republicans “will surely lose 2024” if we don’t pass 2020





Senator Bill Cassidy on Sunday warned his fellow Republicans that the party will lose the 2024 election if they continue their efforts to challenge the 2020 election results.

“If we reread 2020 over and over again it won’t change the outcome in 2020, but we are sure to lose in 2024,” Louisiana Republicans said on NBC’s Meet the Press. “If we choose to move forward, providing positive solutions to the American people in need, we win. If we choose to be intimidated, we lose.”

Cassidy’s remarks came during a discussion with host Chuck Todd over Republican Rep. Anthony Gonzalez’s announcement on Thursday that he will not be running again.

The Ohio lawmaker was the first to step down of 10 House Republicans who voted with Democrats to impeach former President Donald Trump in January, after a crowd stormed the U.S. Capitol as lawmakers gathered to certify President Joe Biden’s electoral victory.

Senator Bill Cassidy (R-LA) speaks during a hearing of the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions at the Dirksen Senate Office Building on July 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. Stefani Reynolds / Getty Images

“As Elizabeth and I consider the realities of continuing in public service while juggling the growing responsibilities of being the parents of our two beautiful children, it is clear that the best path for our family is not to be. re-elect next fall, ”Gonzalez said. in a report. “It is also true that the current state of our politics, especially many toxic dynamics within our own party, is an important factor in my decision.”

Trump, who has repeatedly vowed to oust all Republicans who challenged him in the impeachment process, said “1 down, 9 to go” in a statement.

Cassidy said Gonzalez’s retirement raises an important question for the party: “Do Republicans continue to question 2020 or are we waiting with a positive platform?

“If we have a positive program, which takes into account the fact that the Biden administration is in disarray, whether it is about inflation, the border, Afghanistan, then the country will win and we will win. “, he added.

Despite dozens of unsuccessful lawsuits filed by the Trump campaign, a host of state Republicans across the country have launched efforts to investigate the results of the 2020 election.

As Trump continues to make groundless allegations of a stolen election, a group of MAGA protesters, inspired by the Arizona audit, reportedly gathered at the Wisconsin Capitol last week to demand a revised ballot.

Meanwhile, Republicans in the Pennsylvania State Senate voted Wednesday to approve subpoenas for detailed files on nearly seven million voters, advancing an election investigation in a key battlefield state that Trump has consistently targeted with baseless allegations of electoral fraud.

Newsweek has contacted representatives for Cassidy for further comment.

