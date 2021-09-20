Tapsel Regent joins meeting with President Joko Widodo in Medan – pewarta.co

South Tapanuli (Pewarta.co) – Tapsel Regent Dolly Pasaribu attended a meeting with the President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo as well as all the Regents / Mayors of North Sumatra at Tengku Rizal Nurdin Hall, Jalan Jenderal Sudirman number 41, Medan (16/9) .

In his leadership, the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo (Jokowi) asked the Governor of North Sumatra, Edy Rahmayadi, in collaboration with the North Sumatra Regional Leadership Coordination Forum (Forkopimda), to continue to encourage the acceleration of Covid-19. vaccination. The President of the Republic of Indonesia wants vaccine stocks in the regions not to be stored for long.

We are running against time, do not let the stocks be in the regions, the vaccines are injected into the community, after asking the governor. “Now we have a stock of vaccines, although at first we had difficulty getting vaccines because the state put people first,” Jokowi said during a briefing in Forkopimda across the country. north Sumatra.

The overall vaccination achievement in North Sumatra reached 25.7% for the first dose and 15.9% for the second dose, even for the third dose it reached 47.4%. Joko Widodo appreciates the performance of North Sumatra in terms of vaccination, but according to him they still need to be improved if the goal is to be quickly reached.

26% for the general public and 24% for the elderly, I appreciate the hard work of all of you, but we still have to pursue our target because it is still far from the target. This requires cooperation with all parties, Forkopimda, religious leaders, the community, Jokowi explained.

The Tapse regent said Indonesian President Joko Widodo had promised to visit the South Tapanuli (Tapsel) regency in North Sumatra.

“Pak Jokowi’s promise in December, we just pray that he (Jokowi) can come,” Tapsel Regent Dolly P. Pasaribu said in a statement received Friday (9/17).

The promise was passed on by Jokowi, Dolly said, during the occasion to speak on the sidelines of a meeting with all the regional chiefs of North Sumatra, at Tengku Rizal Nurdin Hall, Medan, Thursday (9/16 ), to discuss the management of COVID-19 in North Sumatra.

“Of course, we are happy, although it is still only a promise, we pray that the President of the Republic of Indonesia can come, because all of this is for the advancement of the development potential of the south of Tapanuli in the future, ”Dolly said.

Meanwhile, after the results of the meeting of the regional chiefs from all over North Sumatra with the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Jokowi, the regent of South Tapanuli said he would follow up on what the president pointed out. in order to encourage the acceleration of the vaccination program in South Tapanuli in particular.

“The South Tapanuli Regency government will continue to work as hard as possible with stakeholders, including TNI / Polri in the context of the acceleration of the COVID-19 vaccination program,” Dolly said.

The South Tapanuli Regency government will also do everything possible in its role to ensure that national economic growth can continue to rise amid the pandemic.

Jokowi also recalled that by carrying out the vaccination, the regents / mayors could coordinate with the North Sumatra province (governor) and Forkopimda, Dolly said.

The President reminded all regional leaders, including the Governor, Regent / Mayor, to continue to establish good coordination and synergy with Forkopimda. Especially when it comes to dealing with COVID-19.

“The uniform distribution of vaccine availability in each region, whether or not progress in immunization is underway, the availability of drugs, health services and the like are also, among others, the affirmation and emphasis of the president at the meeting, “said the regent.

The president also reminded the heads of regions not to leave the APBD in the bank for too long, given that the last two years were not normal due to COVID-19. Watch out for inflation.

TNI Commander Marshal TNI Hadi Tjahjanto, North Sumatra Governor Edy Rahmayadi, North Sumatra Vice Governor Musa Rajekshah and North Sumatra Forkopimda were present at Indonesian President Jokowi’s visit. There are also virtual events. (Rts / red)