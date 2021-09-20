The United States ends in three years; what about the EU?





Despite the many contradictions he makes, like the end of the United States in three years while preparing to run for office in three years, Donald Trump made a good point last week. He said: Our country has really gone downhill over the past eight months like no one has seen before. Although he did not offer strong evidence, he argued that the downward trajectory would bring the country to an end.

“America is a laughing stock”

Trump also claimed that America has become the laughing stock of the rest of the world. I don’t know if everyone is laughing, but some people have gained the confidence to bark in front of America. Take the example of the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The powerful United States and the United Kingdom create a new alliance in the Indo-Pacific by signing an agreement with Australia to acquire nuclear submarines. French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian dares to reduce this security partnership for the Pacific region (nicknamed Aukus, pronounced as aw-kiss) to a multi-billion dollar sale of submarines that will only irritate China and will serve as the first step in the US-China war.

Former US President Donald Trump addresses a large crowd at an “An Address to Young America” event hosted by Students for Trump and Turning Point Action, Phoenix, Arizona, United States, June 23, 2020. ( Photo Shutterstock)

You can’t count the number of punches in a brawl, but Le Drian dealt Aukus a few heavy punches. He said he was angry and bitter about the move which violated the country’s confidence, adding that it is not done among allies.

The French minister forgets two recent facts concerning the affairs of his own country: France made the same gesture in the Aegean Sea by signing military contracts with Greece without consulting its ally, Turkey, when the Turkish-Libyan maritime agreement for join their exclusive economic zones in the Mediterranean has been signed. In addition, France (and the entire European Union) was working on its own strategic alliance with Australia which included the construction of conventional submarines for Australia.

The United States and the United Kingdom simply upped the ante; Europeans expected more cordial diplomatic relations with the United States after the Trump years and were baffled by the “belligerent” move by the United States and the United Kingdom against China. A senior EU official told CNN that the English speaking countries, the same nations that took the lead in the invasion of Afghanistan and Iraq and we all know the results are now working against China.

Apparently, China is not as anxious as Mr. Trump about the untimely demise of the United States, although traditionally China has never missed an opportunity to confront each other’s belligerence. In fact, the spokesman for the Chinese Foreign Ministry accused the United States, Australia and the United Kingdom of seriously undermining regional peace and stability, intensifying an arms race and harming international nuclear non-proliferation efforts with their pact, adding that they would monitor the situation closely. development.

What is the real situation? Many people are aware that the Biden administration has adopted a one-dimensional worldview to which it takes all political action in accordance. For example, the $ 2 trillion investment in infrastructure and improved public services is aligned with the goal of strengthening the country to better compete with China.

President Biden sees foreign policy as a way to counter China’s rise to power. He even left Afghanistan as the United States got bogged down in the country and his hands were tied when it came to China. The COVID-19 pandemic and climate change couldn’t even take over China.

china syndrome

The Americas China Syndrome is not new, it is so deeply ingrained that the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff called his Chinese counterpart in the final months of the Trump administration to assure him that even if the President orders an attack on China, the armed forces would not obey the command. This general was not sacked after the scandalous revelation, because God forbid, the Chinese take this to mean that if the president orders an attack on China, the US armed forces will obey him!

It is not the reality of Chinese supremacy but rather the perception of the threat that scares people on either side of the aisle of Congress. The former and current US president share this fear, but their ways of dealing with it seem different. Trump must have talked about the war so much behind closed doors that the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff felt the need to call in the Chinese to assure them otherwise.

President Joe Biden, along with First Lady Jill Biden, speaks during a visit to Brookland Middle School in northeast Washington, DC, U.S., September 10, 2021 (AP Photo)

As a traditional Democrat, Biden says the goal of his anti-China strategy is to promote democracy; but that, according to Trump, will not work and America will be completely destroyed before the next presidential election. Trump may be right. Of course, not on the total destruction of the United States, but on the failure of Bidens China’s policy. One or two nuclear submarines in the hands of Aukus will not stop China from increasing its influence abroad. Xi Jinping will not change his mind about building the world’s most powerful economy.

With or without Aukus, or French involvement, China will integrate into the global economic system, which in turn will inaugurate more political freedoms. More in this context just means all that China’s hybrid communism can handle. Despite all the provocations coming from Europe and the United States in East Turkestan, have we seen Tiananmen-type reactions from the Chinese authorities? It is “political freedom” in China!

What about countries other than China?

But America’s fixation on China can damage many other aspects of the country’s international relations. Israel, for example, taking advantage of the attention of American Bulldogs obsessed with the eastern end of the court, could sort out its own problem with Iran. The exaggerations of the Israeli (and American) newspapers about the report of the Institute for Science and International Security, claiming that Iran is approaching an atomic milestone and is only a month away from assembling enough material for a nuclear weapon, did not generate the intensity expected in Washington. According to Israeli media, this is because the Biden administration is blinking on the matter. What’s the problem, you might ask?

According to Yonah Jeremy Bob of the Jerusalem Post, this is a nuclear clash between the United States, Iran and Israel. Picture this: Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi orders Iranian atomic bombs to be lit, he has the button in his hand; on one side of his chair sits the representative of the United States, on the other sits a Scandinavian ambassador representing Israel, and in this nuclear stalemate the whole world is waiting, holding its breath. In a few minutes, Iran will wipe Israel off the face of the earth.

The reality is rather this: Iran agreed last Sunday to allow international inspectors to install new memory cards in the surveillance cameras of its nuclear power sites to continue filming there. When Israel paints such fictional images, it usually acts on its own to delay Iran’s preparation of a nuclear bomb through computer sabotage or an unexplained explosion at the facilities. In Iraq, they actually bombed the site. The United States, fearing that an incident could escalate into a regional war in Iran, generally interfered. Hopefully, Bidens’ fixation with China doesn’t end the United States soon.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dailysabah.com/opinion/columns/the-us-ends-in-three-years-what-about-the-eu The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos