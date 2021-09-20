Fixing broken Brexit trade deal to save jobs, multi-party committee told Boris Johnson





MPs and business leaders are proposing a series of changes to ease the pain caused by the breakdown of Boris Johnson’s Brexit trade deal, following evidence of public discontent with him. Food export controls must be streamlined, the cost and complexity of obtaining visas reduced and a new body put in place to protect food standards, their report to ministers said. The all-party UK Trade and Business Commission, which has gathered testimony from expert witnesses, was set up after the government abolished the Commons committee responsible for examining the fallout from Brexit. He says he has found no appetite for widespread deregulation or a departure from EU rules, long hailed as the main benefit of the EU’s withdrawal by the prime minister and David Frost, his minister from the EU. Brexit. Instead, alarms have been sounded over the hurdles faced by companies losing to international competitors, the burden on small businesses and the self-employed and the risk of irrevocable damage to UK agriculture. Meanwhile, its poll found that 53% of people believe the Christmas Eve deal created more problems than it solved, and only 15% believe it has overall benefits. The evidence we have heard from dozens of experts and companies confirms that this deal is broken and will continue to create problems in our supply chain and cost the UK jobs and money, Hilary Benn , the Labor MP who jointly heads the committee. Study recommendations include: * Relaunch and simplify the Brexit support fund after having paid less than a third of the 20 million allocated to it; * Digitization of controls for food exporters to end an inferior system to less cumbersome processes in EU countries; * Reduce the cost and complexity of visas with the cost for skilled workers and academics coming to the UK around five times higher than competitors; and * Establish a new authority to protect food standards in new trade agreements after criticism of government confusion over whether they will be protected. Mr Benn added: Now called on the government to work with business and our European neighbors to implement these reasonable improvements to their deal and UK business support measures. The report comes as pressure increases on ministers to fill gaps in the framework deal, with Labor backing a new deal to end the crisis facing musicians on tour. However, the EU-UK Partnership Council has only met once and the two sides are instead engaged in a fierce battle over the Northern Ireland Protocol. The commission is co-chaired by the head of the Virgin Group, Peter Norris, and its members include personalities from Trafalgar Entertainment, the chemical company BASF and the Northern Ireland Retail Consortium. Support is provided by the internationalist group Best for Britain, whose chief executive, Naomi Smith, called for a new approach to the new-look firm. The poll shows the British public can see the government’s Brexit deal as an insufficient and self-sabotaging deal that is causing significant problems for businesses, the economy and the economy. British jobs, she said.

