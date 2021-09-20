Puan hopes President Jokowi sends top candidate for TNI commander





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – Speaker of the House of Representatives (DPR) Mrs. Maharani hopefully, President Joko Widodo will send the name of the candidate commander of the TNI the best for the TNI organization and the people at DPR. Puan asks the public to be patient while waiting for the name Candidate for the command of the TNI that the president will send to the DPR. The election of the TNI commander, Puan said, is the president’s prerogative. “Whatever the name of the candidate for the TNI command sent by the president, the DPR hopes that it will be the best for the TNI organization and the people, so that the TNI as a means of defense of the state can protect the entire nation and homeland of Indonesia, ”Puan said in a press release on Monday (20/20/2020. 9/2021). Read also: The Surpres for the candidate for the command of the Indonesian armed forces should arrive in DPR before November, this is the reason According to Puan, there are currently a number of challenges and conditions forcing TNI to play a major role, including managing Covid-19 and monitoring security in Papua. “We hope that in the future the Commander-in-Chief will implement national defense policies to overcome these problems,” Puan said. The PDI-P politician is sure that a presidential letter (surpres) regarding the candidate for the post of TNI commander will be sent to the RPD in the near future given that the RPD will enter a vacation period on October 7, 2021. Get insight, inspiration and preview of E-mail you.

Register now E-mail In accordance with the provisions of the law, according to him, the DPR will submit its approval no later than 20 days after receipt of the surpres. He said the DPR’s position in approving the candidate for the post of commander-in-chief of the TNI would later be based on the interests of the TNI organization and the interests of the general population. “It is not based on narrow political interests, because TNI policy is state policy,” Puan said. Read also : 4 tasks to be accomplished by the candidate for the new TNI commander Meanwhile, the Palace also said that President Joko Widodo is still looking for the best person to fill the post. Commander of the Armed Forces replacing Hadi. This was transmitted by the special staff of Secretary of State (Mensesneg) Faldo Maldini on Monday (9/13/2021). The commander of the TNI, Marshal Hadi Tjahjanto, will retire in November 2021.

