Is the censorship of social networks the fault of Donald Trump? – La Presse Mesa





With an increase in banned accounts and dozens of celebrity, politician, and 9-5 posts, social media has shown us that they will no longer tolerate hate speech, bullying, rude remarks, etc. and they are right to do so. Facebook, Instagram and other popular social media sites are challenging the belief that everyone has the right to free speech on these private platforms, by quickly removing any posts that go against the guidelines of their community. This is proving to be beneficial in an age of keyboard warriors and a nation that is very divided on many matters.

How to forget the events that took place on January 6, 2021. Former President Donald Trump has been accused of inciting the insurgency that took place in the United States Capitol after the finalization of the election results. He organized a rally at The Ellipse, a park on the south side of the White House, and made statements like if you don’t fight like hell, you won’t have any more countries, and we won this election, and we won it in a landslide. Now, with all of his Republican supporters excited by patriotism and false information, hundreds of Americans have stormed Capitol Hill, scaling walls, committing crimes and registering in the process. According to the New York Times, five people were killed in all of this and the investigation into it is still ongoing.

After the riot, former President Trump expressed his thoughts on what happened on Capitol Hill on his social media accounts, but appeared to leave out the part where he sentenced him. This seems to be the catalyst that led to large-scale bans and suspensions on multiple social media platforms of anyone who carried their same rhetoric. In response to his remarks he was legitimately banned from Twitter, Facebook and a plethora of other very popular platforms followed suit in a number of ways. Shopify has removed its campaign products, TikTok has removed all of its speeches from their platform, Reddit has banned the r / DonaldTrump group, and the list goes on. While inciting a riot in a United States Capitol building as a former president is actually a valid reason to ban their comments on social media, no matter where you stumble upon the totem pole, you risk falling. ‘to be banned for what we all consider to be free speech.

The key here is to understand that everyone has the right to free speech, but that doesn’t mean they are free of consequences. These social media sites are now reporting nudity, sexist comments that people think are jokes for some reason, and everything that even looks like violence. It’s easy to see why celebrities and highly-followed people should be extra careful with what they post and say. There are people who are waiting to hang on to every word they say and follow every advice they give. But these bans are also important to us ordinary people. Joe Smith can’t argue with someone on Facebook and post that person’s address and tell them he’s going to beat them, without consequence. Jane Doe cannot log in and say that she is considering joining Isis, inconsequential. Johnny from down the street with 100 followers cannot comment on racist remarks under a Black Lives Matter post, inconsequential. You will be banned, as it should be. Filtering abusive and spam-like content has also benefited these platforms. There are millions of spam bot accounts that have been banned and deleted that were suspected of being involved in malicious activity.

The important thing to remember is that major platforms like Twitter, Instagram and Facebook are all private companies. And for those who don’t know, Facebook owns Instagram, so if you’re banned on one, there’s a good chance you shouldn’t run to the other and continue the same behavior. When you register, whether you read it or not, you agree to the terms and conditions of this site. No matter how addicting it is, no one is forcing you to use social media. If you don’t like the policies of these platforms, beat them in the fists and cancel your account.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.mesapress.com/opinion/2021/09/19/social-media-censorship-is-donald-trump-to-blame/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

