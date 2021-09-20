Conservative American radio host thanks Prime Minister Imran for helping evacuate vulnerable Afghans – Life & Style





A letter from US radio host Glenn Beck to the Pakistani prime minister thanking the prime minister for his help in securing the departure of hundreds of Afghans has gained popularity on social media since its publication on Monday.

The radio host, who identifies as Christian and conservative, and is a vocal critic of the Biden administration’s handling of the crisis in Afghanistan, said on September 7 that he had raised $ 35 million to evacuate Afghan Christians, American citizens and other vulnerable groups “so they are not being murdered by the Taliban.”

In the video below, he reads a letter in which he claims the Taliban admits Beck’s plane carrying Afghans is being held by them. Beck said this refutes any opponents who doubt Beck’s initiative to evacuate vulnerable Afghans.

In Monday’s statement letter, Beck expresses his gratitude to the Pakistani prime minister for helping secure the first two flights from Mazar-e-Sharif.

In a lengthy Twitter thread, Beck explains how he reached out to several leaders asking for their help in getting the planes out of Afghanistan, but only Imran Khan stepped in to offer his help.

“We received an immediate response to our requests from Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan who then acted according to his willingness to help. Collectively, we transcended religious differences, political divisions, national borders and local dynamics – this was a humanitarian effort to save innocent people from victims facing certain death if left behind. in a country ravaged by war where misunderstanding and suspicion are currently a priority. He took the initiative to save innocent lives regardless of politics, race, religion or culture, ”he said in the thread.

After praising Khan’s swift action and acknowledging the efforts of Pakistani civilians and military to engage with the Taliban to secure the evacuation, Beck ended his thread with, “Don’t let anyone fool you, the team. by #FIFA #AfghanWomen #Olympic #football. because of YOU and #ImranKhan. “

He said he would share details of his talk show on Monday.

Beck is a controversial figure in the American media because he is often seen as someone who peddles conspiracy theories. When the Taliban did not allow chartered flights to leave Mazar-i-Sharif, for example, Beck blamed “diplomats for doing nonsense and an indifferent Biden left thousands of US citizens and Afghans vulnerable to death. thank you for the new regime, ”according to the article in Talking Points Memo.

Beck has been criticized for using his platform as a “megaphone” during a delicate time when the Biden administration was trying to figure out how to evacuate Americans from Mazar-i-Sharif using private charters in a conflict zone – which as one article in TPM states was “a complicated process taking place in a war zone that involves checking passenger manifests and forcing destination countries to issue landing clearances.”

But Beck is not discouraged in tweeting against the Biden administration for trying to evacuate the planes from Mazari-iSharif.

Beck’s claims that his people were being held hostage were also criticized, but he also admitted on a radio broadcast that his “subordinates were telling him to shut his mouth by revealing operational details about the evacuation.”

None of our flights were taken hostage, a member familiar with the evacuation process told TPM. The Taliban want to be seen as this benevolent government, and we know who they are, but the point is, this complex of Western saviors is playing really negative.

Meanwhile, Pakistanis took to Twitter to express their gratitude for Khan’s leadership and Beck’s appreciation for him.

PTV also shared Beck’s thread saying the Prime Minister helped people in times of need, although they mistakenly referred to Beck as his.

The Americans have also expressed support for Beck’s efforts.

But not everyone was convinced it was benevolent.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aaj.tv/news/30267334/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos