New Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi PM Modi congratulates tweet





Image source: PTI / IMAGE FILE “Will continue to work with the government of Punjab for the well-being of the people”: PM Modi congratulates the new CM Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated the newly sworn-in Chief Minister of Punjab, Charanjit Singh Channi. In a tweet, Modi said he would continue to work with the government of Punjab for the sake of the people of the state. “Congratulations to Shri Charanjit Singh Channi Ji for taking the oath of office as Chief Minister of Punjab. We will continue to work with the government of Punjab for the betterment of the people of Punjab,” Modi wrote on Twitter. Channi was sworn in as the chief minister of the Punjab on Monday morning, making him the first Dalit to hold the highest office in the state. Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and OP Soni are also sworn in and will be appointed Chief Deputy Ministers. Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit was sworn in to Channi, 58, in a ceremony held at the Raj Bhawan. Channi was sworn in in Punjabi. Congress chose Channi as the next chief minister of the Punjab on Sunday after the resignation of Amarinder Singh. Among those present at the swearing-in ceremony were Rahul Gandhi and the leader of the Punjab Congress, Navjot Singh Sidhu. Amarinder Singh, who resigned his post as chief minister two days ago, was conspicuous by his absence. Channi becomes chief minister within six months of the legislative elections in the Punjab. Amarinder Singh has been pressured into resigning due to his inability to deliver on promises made by the party in the 2017 parliamentary elections. It is not clear whether the new CM will be able to complete the task in the time set for him. is outsourced, observers say. But his appointment will allow the party to play the Dalit card in the next elections. It is estimated that 30 percent of the state’s population, including both Sikhs and Hindus, belong to this community. (With PTI inputs) READ MORE:Charanjit Singh Channi is sworn in as Chief Minister of Punjab; Sidhu assists, Amarinder jumps Latest news from India

