Turkeys Erdogan enlists top clerk to strengthen base





Erbas was born in 1961 to a religious family in the northern city of Ordu. He graduated from high school in theology in 1980 and completed his university studies at the Faculty of Theology of Marmara University in Istanbul in 1987. After graduating and while completing a master’s and doctorate degree, Erbas worked as an imam and preacher in several mosques in Istanbul until 1993. He became a professor at Sakarya University, holding various administrative positions in the Faculty of Theology. Experts say he always had the gift of knowing which way the political wind blew. The current Diyanet chief has always done what the state told him to do, even during the February 28 process in Turkey, Yilmaz said. The February 28 Process refers to a 1997 memorandum issued by the Turkish military to address what it saw as threats to the secular nature of the Turkish republic, ultimately forcing the resignation of Islamist Prime Minister Necmettin Erbakan. Assistant Dean of Sakarya University at the time, critics often point to Erbass’ decision to accept a provision in the memorandum prohibiting female students from wearing headscarves on campus. Erbas later aligned himself with the powerful religious movement of Fethullah Gulen, who was himself close to Erdogan until 2013, attending several public meetings of Gulenists and serving as a member of the board of directors of the Platform for Dialogue between Cultures, an NGO affiliated with Gülen promoting interfaith relations. dialogue. The platform, however, was shut down following a failed 2016 coup that Erdogan blamed on Gulen, a Muslim preacher living in exile in the United States since 1999. Members of the NGO were among tens of thousands of people arrested by the Turkish authorities for collaboration with the Gülens movement, then described as a terrorist organization. BIRN was unable to determine when Erbas left the board, but he survived nonetheless intact and in 2017 the government appointed him as Diyanet’s head, making him the highest clerk in the country. He has proven to be a staunch ally, often making headlines with strong statements in support of Erdogan’s dossier on secularism and the rights of women and the LGBT community. Due to his loyalty, Erbas was appointed to the same post for an additional five years on September 16, a year before his current post expired. This has been interpreted by observers as a sign of Erdogan’s support. Diyanet a traditional tool of government

