Parents hail Chinese rules on ‘unhealthy’ children’s play

Li Zhanguos’ two children, aged eight and four, don’t have their own smartphones, but like millions of other Chinese children, they are familiar with online games.

If my kids get their hands on our cell phones or an iPad, and if we don’t closely monitor their screen time, they can play online games for three to four hours each time, he said. declared.

Not anymore.

Like many other parents, Li is happy with the new restrictions on online gaming companies that went into effect earlier this month. They limit kids to just three hours per week of online games per hour between 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday most weeks.

The restrictions are a tightening of rules set in 2019 that banned children from playing at night and limited them to 90 minutes of play time most days of the week.

The 90-minute restrictions, however, have not allayed authorities’ concerns about online gambling addiction.

A d

Experts say it is not clear whether such policies can help prevent online gaming addiction, as children may simply be engrossed in social media. Ultimately, it’s up to parents to maintain good habits and set limits on screen time.

The new rules are part of a campaign to prevent children from spending too much time in entertainment that Communist authorities consider unhealthy. It also includes what officials call irrational fan culture “of celebrity worship.”

The restrictions reflect growing concern over gambling addiction among children. State media described online gambling as spiritual opium, alluding to times past when drug addiction was rampant in China.

Adolescents are the future of the homeland, and the protection of the physical and mental health of minors is linked to the vital interests of the masses and the training of newcomers in the era of national renewal, said the Administration of the press and publications in a statement issued with the new rules, alluding to a campaign by Chinese President Xi Jinping to cultivate a healthier society for a more powerful China.

A d

Government reports in 2018 estimated that one in 10 Chinese minors were addicted to the internet. Centers have sprung up to diagnose and treat these problems in children.

Much of the responsibility for ensuring children play only three hours a day rests with Chinese game companies like NetEase and Tencent, whose hugely popular mobile game Honor of Kings is played by tens of millions of people across the country. the country.

Companies like Tencent have implemented real name registration systems to prevent young users from exceeding their game time limits, and have incorporated facial recognition checks that require users to verify their identity.

The companies say they can limit access to underage users using real name registrations. In some cases, sporadic checks will also be performed during the game with the use of facial recognition, and users will be kicked out of the game if they fail those checks, they say.

A d

Regulators have ordered game companies to enforce the new regulations and tighten the scrutiny of their games to ensure they don’t include harmful content such as violence.

Chinese regulators have also set up a platform that allows the public to report game companies they believe are violating restrictions on online play hours for children. It allows Chinese ID card holders to report violations and provide evidence, effectively giving the public the power to vet game companies like Tencent and NetEase.

It is not known what penalties companies can incur if they do not strictly enforce the regulations.

Even if such general policies are enforced, it is also unclear whether they can prevent online addiction, given that gaming companies design their products to make gamers stay online and come back for more, said Barry Ip, Senior Lecturer at the University of Hertfordshire who has researched gambling and addiction.

A d

And kids can just switch to short videos and other apps if they’re forced to stop playing games.

There are many forms of digital platforms that could potentially grab the attention of young people just as well as games, Ip said. It’s just as easy for a youngster to spend four hours on TikTok at night rather than playing games if their time is out of control.

Short video apps like Douyin, the Chinese version of TikTok, are extremely popular in China and aren’t subject to the same restrictions as games, although they do have youth mode features that allow parents to limit what children watch and for how long.

It is the responsibility of parents to apply this mode on their children’s devices.

Tao Ran, director of the Beijing Adolescent Psychological Development Base, which specializes in treating internet addiction, expects about 20% of children to find workarounds.

Some minors are too smart, if you have a system in place to prevent them from gambling, they will try to beat the system by borrowing accounts from their older parents and find a way to bypass facial recognition, Tao said.

A d

The new rules, he said, are a last resort. “

Online gaming is just one of the many potential distractions, said Liu Yanbin, mother of a 9-year-old girl in Shanghai.

Many parents attribute their children’s suffering to gambling, but I don’t agree with that sentiment, said Liu Yanbin. As long as the children don’t want to study, they will find a way to play. Games may be limited now, but there are still short videos, social media, and even TV series.

Instead of relying on government intervention, parents should take responsibility for limiting the time spent on games, social media or the internet, experts say.

The focus should be on prevention, for example by educating parents on how games work, so that they are better able to regulate their children’s involvement, said Jol Billieux, professor of psychology at the University of Lausanne.

Li, a father of two young children, said he was planning to organize piano lessons for his daughter because she showed interest in learning the instrument.

A d

Sometimes because of work, parents may not have time to pay attention to their children and that is why many children turn to games to spend time, he said. Parents should be willing to help children cultivate hobbies and interests so that they can develop in a healthy way.

___

Associated Press researcher Chen Si in Shanghai and video producer Caroline Chen in Beijing contributed to this story.