POR vs HUN Dream11 team prediction: check captain, vice captain, and probable game XIs for today’s 2021 ECC T10 game, September 20, 2:30 p.m. IST





POR vs HUN Dream11 team prediction and suggestions for today’s 2021 ECC T10 between Portugal and Hungary: The second Group B match of the 2021 ECC T10 will see Portugal take on Hungary. The promising match will be played on September 20, Monday at 2:30 p.m. IST. Both teams are expected to fight to start their campaign in the T10 Championship with a victory.

Portugal enter the T10 competition after winning the T20I tri series against Malta and Gibraltar. The team have won their four league matches in the tri series to finish at the top of the table. Portugal hope to continue their winning streak to win the T10 competition as well. Junaid Khan, Amir Zaib, Md Siraj Nipo, Amandeep Singh and Imran Khan are the key players in the Portuguese contingent.

Hungary, meanwhile, played in the last 2021 Continental Cup. The team finished second in Group B with one victory and as many losses. Hungary were absent from the T20 Cup after losing to Luxembourg in the semi-final.

Before the match between Portugal and Hungary; here’s all you need to know:

POR vs HUN Broadcasting

The Portugal vs Hungary match will not be televised in India.

POR vs HUN Live Stream

The Portugal vs Hungary match will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

POR vs HUN Match Details

The match between Portugal and Hungary will be played at the Cartama Oval in Cartama on Monday, September 20 at 2:30 p.m. IST.

POR vs HUN Dream Team Prediction11

Captain – Abhishek Kheterpal

Vice-captain – Azher Andani

Suggestion to play XI for POR vs HUN Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Counters: Safi Zahir

Drummers: Azher Andani, Zeeshan Khan, Amir Zaib

Versatile: Abhishek Kheterpal, Harsh Mandhyan, Najam Shahzad, Mian Shahid

Players: Mohammad Siraj Nipo, Habib Deldar, Junaid Khan-II

BY vs HUN XI likely:

Portugal: Miguel Stoman, Md Siraj Nipo, Mian Shahid, Amandeep Singh, Najjam Shahzad, Azhar Andani, Imran Khan, Paulo Buccimazza, Amir Zaib, Francoise Stoman, Junaid Khan

Hungary: Nisantha Liyanage, Zeeshan Khan, Safi Zahir, Habib Deldar, Sandeep Mohandas, Ali Yalmaz, Abhishek Kheterpal, Marc Ahuja, Harsh Mandhyan, Asanka Weligamage, Satyadeep Ashwathnarayana,

