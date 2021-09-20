Trump Endorses ‘Big Lie’ Supporters for State Election Positions





NEW YORK Ahead of winning Donald Trump’s coveted support in his race to become Arizona’s top election official, Mark Finchem received several calls from people close to the former president making it clear that they approved of the job he was doing. made to challenge the 2020 election results.

They said I had been noticed, said Finchem, a state official who was outside the United States Capitol during the Jan.6 uprising and was one of the main supporters. of a widely circulated partisan poll review in Arizona. In subsequent conversations, he said, Trump praised his work and expressed hope he continued.

As Trump contemplates another presidential race in 2024, he has shown a similar interest in important but relatively obscure races on other critical battlefields, lending his support to candidates who have not only perpetuated the election lie of 2020 were stolen, but in some cases also actively tried to reverse the results. The measures reflect Trump’s desire to exert influence at all levels of the Republican Party and to install allies in critical roles in states that may be more likely to help him corrupt future election results.

A d

President Trump failed in his attempts to reverse the results and the will of the people was really just the beginning, said Jena Griswold, Colorado’s secretary of state, who chairs the Democratic Association of Secretaries of State , a group dedicated to electing Democrats to office.

While contests for secretary of state and attorney general have historically been overshadowed by high profile contests, offices hold significant power. Attorneys General are the primary law enforcement officials in their states, while Secretaries of State serve as Chief Electoral Officers, overseeing efforts such as voter registration and the distribution of postal ballots. , depending on the state.

Rick Pildes, professor of constitutional law at New York University School of Law, said Trump’s focus on positions had changed the type of candidates they attracted, with many more partisan activists. ” interested in it.

A d

It is an extraordinary thing for a former president who could very well seek to represent himself to influence the offices of the secretary of state. I don’t know if we’ve seen this before, “Pildes said.

Despite a lack of credible evidence to back up Trump’s claims of massive electoral fraud, the former president has continued to push the big lie, turning it into a litmus test for GOP candidates. Trump remains very popular with Republican voters, a majority of whom continue to believe the election was stolen, despite dozens of state and local election officials, numerous judges, and Trump’s own attorney general claiming that President Joe Biden won fairly.

A d

Highlighting this power, one of 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump for inciting a Capitol insurgency announced last week that he would retire rather than having to face what needed to be done. be a murderous primary against a Trump-endorsed challenger.

1 down, 9 to go! Trump sang.

Trump is now pushing his way down the ballot and has so far endorsed three candidates for secretary of state, all in states that could play a major role in determining the outcome of the 2024 presidential election and where officials have pushed back his efforts to undo the results last. year.

Its employees are open to strategy.

Our top priority is to support strong fighters who care about the integrity of the elections, said Trump spokeswoman Liz Harrington. He notices when people are fighting for the truth about the November election results.

A d

In Arizona, which has emerged as a key front in the Republicans’ war of disinformation, Trump last week backed Finchem, a staunch supporter of state partisan scrutiny of the 2020 vote count in Maricopa County. Election experts cited many flaws in the review, from biased and inexperienced entrepreneurs to conspiracy-seeking backers and bizarre and unreliable methods.

Finchem believes the results in the state should be decertified, and he played a key role in efforts to undermine confidence in the vote, including bringing Rudy Giuliani and other Trump attorneys to Phoenix to spread bogus allegations of fraud.

Democrats pushed unsuccessfully to evict Finchem from Arizona House after he was photographed outside the United States Capitol on January 6, when Trump supporters stormed the building, trying to stop the certification of Biden’s victory. Finchem said he was in the area to speak at an authorized rally and was unaware the Capitol was violated until hours later.

A d

In the race for Michigan secretary of state, Trump endorsed Kristina Karamo, who had backed an unsuccessful Texas lawsuit that tried to prevent Michigan and three other states from voting for Biden. For Georgian Secretary of State, Trump backed U.S. Representative Jody Hice, a loyalist who voted against certification of election results and is running to overthrow Republican candidate Brad Raffensperger, who backed the election results in Georgia and rejected Trump’s pleas for more voice, infuriating the former president.

Trump sent Raffensperger a letter on Friday asking him to initiate the process to revoke the election, or whatever remedy is appropriate, and announce the real winner.

In addition to the Secretary of State for Racing, Trump last week endorsed Matt DePerno, a Michigan attorney running for state attorney general who made rebutted statements about the ballot counting machines in the election. of 2020 in Michigan. A Republican-controlled Michigan Senate report found no evidence of the fraud alleged by DePerno and recommended that the current attorney general investigate those who profit from election misinformation.

A d

DePerno has since bragged about raising more than $ 400,000 to help fund his trial and separately paying $ 280,000 to fund the Arizona election review.

Griswold, Colorado’s Democratic Secretary of State, said the stakes in 2022 were high, with elections coming up in five swing states, Arizona, Nevada, Colorado, Michigan and Georgia, as well as ‘countless races at county level.

Democracy will be on the ballot in 2022, said Griswold, who is seeking re-election. We need to see people who believe in democracy and the will of the people in those roles. “

Trey Grayson, a Republican who served as Kentucky’s secretary of state from 2004 to 2011, said Trump’s endorsement would likely be a powerful force in the races, but choosing candidates on the basis of loyalty and l Adhering to the Big Lie was probably not the best way to win the general election and get good people into office.

And he lamented the message that could send if, for example, Raffensperger ended up losing in Georgia.

A d

The message he sends is that if you do the right thing you are going to be punished, “he said.” And that bothers me, it really bothers me as a person who cares a lot about democracy and of someone who cares about the Republican Party. “

Pildes said that when it comes to election administration, even the perception of partisan intervention can be damaging.

Concern is heightened if those elected officials feel they owe their political success to a particular candidate, Pildes said.

Finchem, for his part, said Trump made no mention of 2024 in their appeals.

As far as the president’s plans and his strategy go, it’s way above my salary … and, frankly, I don’t want to know. Once a secretary of state is elected, once that choice is made, ”he said,“ you really have a responsibility to be as impartial as possible.

___

Associated Press writer Nicholas Riccardi in Denver contributed to this report.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.local10.com/news/politics/2021/09/20/trump-endorses-big-lie-proponents-for-state-election-posts/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos