Latest from Asda, Morrisons, Tesco and Sainsbury’s: Supermarkets fear Christmas shortage after Boris Johnson warning

Supermarkets are warned to face shortages as the all-important Christmas period approaches, the prime minister said. Boris Johnson acknowledged the shortage of truck drivers and skyrocketing global demand for gas has left the food industry struggling to cope and leading to months of empty shelves. The Prime Minister has delivered his verdict on the worsening situation as he arrives in the United States for critical talks with President Joe Biden. READ MORE: Supermarket shoppers have warned of the law they could break Mr Johnson argued that the problems facing the industry were temporary, but could not rule them out for months and until the holiday season. It comes after the owner of the UK’s largest poultry supplier warned Christmas dinners could be canceled due to carbon monoxide (CO2) shortages. Ranjit Singh Boparan, owner of Bernard Matthews and 2 Sisters Food Group, said a sharp rise in prices has led to the closure of two large fertilizer factories in Teesside and Cheshire, which produce CO2 as a by-product , which cut off the supply to the food industry. CO2 is essential for the humane slaughter of livestock, extends product shelf life and is vital for cooling systems for refrigeration purposes, industry leaders said.





The Prime Minister tried to give an optimistic note on the recovery of supply chains after the coronavirus crisis. He said: “We were experiencing bottlenecks in all kinds of things as the world woke up from Covid. “It’s like everyone goes back and turns on the kettle at the end of a TV program, you see tremendous pressure on global supply systems. “But you also see companies rebounding strongly. “This is fundamentally caused by the recovery of the global economy. “Guy ropes lash Gulliver and he straightens up, and it’s going to take a while, so to speak, for the traffic to adjust. When asked if it could take months, Mr Johnson replied: It could be faster than that, it could be much faster than that. “But there are issues as you know with shipping, with containers, with personnel, there are all kinds of issues. “But then these are issues that affect the whole world. I think the market forces will be very, very quick to sort it out.” Download the LancsLive app for free at iPhone here and Android here . To stay informed, follow LancsLive on Facebook and @LiveLancs on Twitter . Do you have any news for us? Contact our editorial staff at [email protected] . Get all the latest news, sports and stories sent daily to your inbox with the LancsLive newsletter here .

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.lancs.live/news/uk-world-news/asda-morrisons-tesco-sainsburys-latest-21615897 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos