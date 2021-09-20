US radio presenter thanks Prime Minister Imran Khan for his help





US radio presenter Glenn Beck expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Imran Khan for the safe evacuation of Afghanistan. He wrote a note on how Pakistan’s civilian and military leaders immediately responded to their call for the evacuation. Beck shared the appreciation letter on his Twitter account.

The reporter said they had contacted several world leaders for evacuation and assistance, but had not received an encouraging response. It was Prime Minister Imran Khan who quickly responded to calls for help. He added that Pakistan has helped people regardless of religious and political differences on a purely humanitarian basis.

He took the initiative to save innocent lives regardless of politics, race, religion or culture. No other world leader we have seen has taken such a step to leverage his position to save the innocent by putting humanity ahead of politics and showing how much major religions have in common on the bridge. compassion.

He was kind to his time and never questioned our motives. We talked about our different faiths and how, when truly executed in their highest form, innocent lives must be protected and saved.

Prime Minister Khan quickly called on his people to intervene on our behalf and was able to make the difference between life and death for those on the first three planes to leave Mazar e Sharif in Afghanistan with nearly a thousand civilians on board. MANY of them are Americans, ”he said.

Glenn Beck is an American conservative political commentator, radio host and television presenter.

He called on the US government to recognize Pakistan’s role in the safe evacuation of Americans from Mazar-e-Sharif and other places in Afghanistan since the evacuation process began following the Taliban takeover Afghans.

According to information shared by journalist Anas Mallick, two of the three flights blocked at Mazar-e-Sharif airport finally took off following the intervention of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Pakistani military leaders. Americans, athletes and their families are on these flights.

