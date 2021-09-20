European democracy at stake in German elections – European Council on Foreign Relations

Europe is eagerly awaiting the result of the German federal elections on September 26. The competition will affect the future of the entire continent. German voters are not primarily concerned with foreign policy or European affairs. Nonetheless, many analysts have focused on the effects of the elections on issues such as relations with China, Russia, and the United States; the functioning of the EU institutions; and the German export-oriented economic model. Disappointingly, there has been little thought about how various potential coalition governments might affect the state of democracy, especially within the European Union, despite the fact that this is important for Germany and the rest of Europe.

All parties in the Bundestag, except Die Linke and the Alternative for Germany, conscientiously claim that they will promote democracy and a values-based foreign policy in the EU. Despite these cliché commitments, three events in the first half of 2022 can be expected to test the resolve of German governments to uphold democracy and the rule of law in the Union, both already on unstable ground. These are the French presidential election, the parliamentary elections in Hungary and a significant influx of asylum seekers into the EU.

As the French presidential election draws closer, President Emmanuel Macron can be expected to bow more and more to right-wing voters. This will further erode Frances’ already poor human rights record, which has led to the Economist Intelligence Unit Democracy Index being downgraded. understand the country on its list of imperfect democracies since 2020.

In Germany, the Social Democratic Party (SPD) and its allies the Christian Democratic Union and the Christian Social Union (CDU / CSU) will feel comfortable with Macron’s messages during the election campaign if they receive enough support to lead the next ruling coalition. While the Greens play a major role in this coalition, Macron can still prove to be a problem, for two reasons. First, they have a partnership with their counterparts in France. The French Greens challenge Macron and advocate a radically different agenda for France. Second, the German Greens have been true to their commitment to human rights and climate justice. Finding a common language with Macron can prove to be a big challenge. The next German government will resort to its traditional closure rather than challenge Macron, with the specter of a France ruled by the radical right looming.

And yet, Europe must hope that the next government in Berlin will approach Franco-German relations with fresh thinking and clear suggestions on how to deal with the democratic deficits at the heart of the EU, as well as the challenges of human rights. the man on the south flank unions. If Berlin sticks to the inertia of the status quo, that is, the Franco-German relationship may be preserved, but democracy in Europe will be the big loser.

It’s easy enough to imagine a scene in which Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping scramble to congratulate a victorious Orban, while the ruling coalition in Germany takes several weeks to reach a consensus statement. on the value of democracy

The parliamentary elections in Hungary, scheduled for March 2022, could be the first litmus test of the next German government’s commitment to democratic values. The vote will certainly not be fair. The fact that the legislative elections of 2014 and 2018 were not good documented by the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe.

But this election may turn out not to be free either. It is already unacceptable that the European Parliament has to quarrel with Hungary, Poland and other Member States over the application of Article 7, and that the European Commission has to face constant violations of EU directives on the rights of certain minorities, more recently LGBTQI people in Hungary. A non-free election in Hungary would undermine the EU’s model of democracy in the absence of any other measures, a democracy is still a democracy if its elections are free.

A so-called traffic light coalition in Germany comprising the Liberal Liberal Democratic Party, the SPD and the Greens might be the only one to denounce this. Despite all its rhetoric on freedom, the FDP would likely be hesitant. The party is said to be under pressure from overexposed large German companies with significant interests in Hungary. The CDU / CSU might no longer flatter Prime Minister Viktor Orban to the extent that it has over the past decade, but would remain discreet in such a dispute, under the pretext of protecting German national interests. It’s easy enough to imagine a scene in which Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping scramble to congratulate a victorious Orban, while the ruling coalition in Germany takes several weeks to reach a consensus statement. on the value of democracy. From the Western Balkans to Ukraine and Moldova, no political leader would ever take German political elites at their word on democracy. With this, the EU’s position would be diminished.

Finally, for the past ten years or so, migration has not only been a question of managing the flow of economic migrants and asylum seekers to Europe. It has also been a powerful domestic policy tool. As long as the government of Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakiss has kept the influx of asylum seekers from Turkey at bay, the ruling coalition in Germany comprising the CDU / CSU and the SPD has been happy to turn a blind eye to its suppression. checks and balances on power, and its efforts to reduce democratic space by using laws that restrict freedom of expression and freedom of assembly. If the CDU / CSU leads the next German government (as unlikely as it may seem now), they will almost certainly continue this practice.

The CDU / CSU’s desire to protect German and European interests is somewhat legitimate, but the price to pay for minimizing democracy is too high. Once again, the Greens seem to be the only hope for a more principled position. But the weight of expectations and the dangers of coalition negotiations and compromises are sure to blunt their statements and lead them to unfortunate compromises. This would be mutually damaging for the Greens and their coalition partners. The most loyal supporters of the Greens at home and those who place high expectations on them abroad would be disappointed if good words were not followed by good deeds.

Europeans have such high expectations of the next German government on every major political issue. The government cannot meet all of these expectations, whether in terms of the economy, foreign policy or migration. However, unless Germany quickly shows its courage on democratic values ​​in its relations with other member states, democracy will fade even faster as a system of governance within the EU, not just in outside. And that will be the end of the EU’s major comparative advantage over its authoritarian rivals.

Goran Buldioski is director of the Berlin office of the Open Society Foundations and director of the Open Society Initiative for Europe. He is a member of the ECFR Council.