Yar Khan: a Hindu family in Pakistan tortured and held hostage to fetch drinking water from the mosque





ISLAMABAD: Fetching drinking water from a mosque in Pakistan’s Punjab province has put a poor farming family in the Hindu minority community in difficulty, as some people tortured them and held them hostage for violating sanctity of their place of worship, a media reported on Monday. Alam Ram Bheel, a resident of the town of Rahimyar Khan in Punjab, was picking raw cotton with other members of his family, including his wife, in a field. Bheel said that when the family came out of a nearby mosque to fetch clean drinking water from the tap, some local owners beat them, Dawn newspaper reported. When the family returned home after unloading the picked cotton, the owners held them hostage in their dera (storage room) and tortured them again for violating the sanctity of the mosque, he added. Police did not record a case because the attackers were linked to a local parliamentarian from Prime Minister Imran Khan’s ruling party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Bheel said. To protest police apathy, Bheel staged a sit-in outside the police station with fellow clan member Peter John Bheel. Peter, also a member of the district peace committee, said they approached ruling PTI lawmaker Javed Warriach, who helped them file a complaint on Friday. Peter asked other members of the district peace committee to call an emergency meeting on the matter, but they did not take the matter seriously, according to the report. The secretary general of the PTI’s southern Punjab minorities wing, Yodhister Chohan, said the incident was to his knowledge but that due to the influence of an MP from the ruling party he preferred stay away. District police officer Asad Sarfraz said he was investigating the case. Deputy Commissioner Dr Khuram Shehzad said he would meet with elders of the Hindu minority on Monday before taking action. Asked about the “inactive” peace committee, the officer said it was fully functional. Farooq Rind, a senior lawyer and former district president, said he was also from the Basti Kahoor region where the Bheel had lived for over a century. He said most of the clan members were farm laborers and extremely poor. Rind said the accused owners were known to have fought with other villagers over minor issues. He promised free legal aid to the complainant family, according to the report. Hindus form the largest minority community in Pakistan. According to official estimates, 75 Hindu lakh live in Pakistan. However, according to the community, more than 90 Hindu lakh live in the country. The majority of the Hindu population of Pakistan is settled in the province of Sindh where they share the culture, traditions and language with the Muslim residents. They often complain of being harassed by extremists.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/world/pakistan/hindu-family-in-pakistan-tortured-held-hostage-for-fetching-drinking-water-from-mosque/articleshow/86361939.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos