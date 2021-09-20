Politics
Babul Supriyo claims “Mamata Banerjee among the leaders” to replace Prime Minister Modi in 2024
After joining the Trinamool Congress (TMC), former Bharatiya Janata PartyMPBabul Supriyosa said on Monday that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was among the top contenders for prime minister. The most recent member of the TMC said the party supremo has the qualities to replace Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said he wanted to see Banerjee take over as prime minister in 2024.
“I want our party captain Mamata Banerjee to become prime minister in 2024. The opposition plays an important role in a democratic system. No one can deny the fact that Mamata Banerjee is among the top favorites for the post of prime minister.” , Supriyo said. ANI. This is not the first time that TMC executives have hinted that Banerjee is a potential candidate for prime minister.
Earlier, TMC’s party spokesman “Jaago Bangla” sparked an argument after noting that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had not competed with Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the post and had felt that Banerjee should be the favorite instead. The country is looking for an alternative face. Mamata Banerjee has succeeded in becoming an alternative face to Prime Minister Modi, ”said TMC party leader Lok Sabha Sudip Bandopadhyay.
Babul Supriyo justifies the U-turn
Meanwhile, Supriyo, when asked about his time at TMC, criticized his old party and said there was resentment among the leaders. “I made no history by changing parties. A horde of leaders joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from other parties ahead of the West Bengal Assembly elections. There is resentment among the former leaders . The BJP should ask them about their resentments, “said the former BJP MP.
However, the former Minister of State for Environment, Forests and Climate Change took a neutral stance when asked about the ongoing investigation into post-election violence in West Bengal. “Post-election violence is not desirable. It is being proven. I want compensation to be provided to people who have been affected by post-election violence,” Supriyo said.
The former BJP chief officially joined the TMC on Saturday after leaving the BJP following the recent Union Cabinet reshuffle. Supriyo, who earlier announced his retirement from politics in a Facebook post, has turned around and joined his former party rival in the state. Speaking after joining TMC, Supriyo said “Mamata Banerjee’s motivational words forced him to change his decision to quit politics.” He had earlier said he was quitting politics due to a difference of opinion between himself and the BJP leadership.
Image: ANI / PTI
