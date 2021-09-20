Security forces kill notorious TTP commander Safiullah during operation in N Waziristan





A Pakistani army soldier remains alert to any terrorist threat with his hand on the trigger. Photo: FileTTP’s Safiullah was involved in the murder of four women who worked for a non-governmental organization. He had carried out IED attacks against the security forces and was involved in the assassination of targets of FWO engineers. Safiullah is also involved in kidnappings for ransom and extortion offenses, according to the military.

RAWALPINDI: Security forces have shot dead a notorious and key Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) Safiullah commander in the Mir Ali region of north Waziristan, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) reported on Monday.

Safiullah was from Mir Ali and was implicated in the murder of four women who belonged to a non-governmental organization, the media branch of the military said.

Safiullah was also implicated in the assassination of engineers from the Federal Labor Organization (FWO), ISPR confirmed, adding that he had also carried out IED attacks on security forces and was planning attacks against them.

The notorious TTP commander has also been implicated in kidnappings for ransom, extortion and other crimes.

Large quantities of weapons and ammunition were obtained from the notorious commander, the ISPR said.

Three terrorist groups still use Afghan territory against Pakistan: Prime Minister Imran Khan

Three terrorist organizations are still operating in Afghanistan against Pakistan, Prime Minister Imran Khan said last week after the Taliban assured Afghan soil would not be used against any state.

Addressing a joint press conference with Tajik President Emomali Rehman in Dushanbe on Friday, the prime minister said he would try to convince the Afghan Taliban because the situation in Panjshir raised concerns.

He added that Pakistan and Tajikistan wanted the problem in the valley to be resolved through talks. On the other hand, President Emomali Rehman said he would use his influence to bring the Tajik leadership of Afghanistan to the negotiating table in order to settle their differences peacefully.

The Prime Minister said that peace in Afghanistan is in the interest not only of Pakistan and Tajikistan, but also of the whole region.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.geo.tv/latest/371497-security-forces-gun-down-notorious-ttp-commander-saiullah-in-n-waziristan

