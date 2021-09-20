“Agencies should work together to make Karachi port pollution free” – Journal





KARACHI: Speakers attending a webinar on Saturday highlighted the need for collaboration between various port agencies to help tackle growing marine pollution that threatens already depleted fish stocks and the livelihoods of communities of fishermen.

Entitled Marine Pollution Management: Problems and Remedies, the program was organized by the Karachi Port Trust (KPT).

Highlighting Pakistan’s potential as a maritime nation, panellists said it has a coastline of 1,100 kilometers and has various marine resources. Certain sectors of the country’s blue economy had immense potential that needed to be explored to enhance food and energy security.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, they said, had declared the year 2020 as the Year of the Blue Economy and measures were needed to help the country move towards developing a sustainable maritime industry. Pakistan will also run in the International Maritime Organization category C elections this year, they said.

On marine pollution, KPT President Nadir Mumtaz Warriach, also the key guest, said preventing marine pollution is essential in order to explore our potential as a maritime nation and protect the livelihoods of people. Pakistani coastal communities.

Encroachment along port and coastal areas also contributes to coastal degradation. All forms of marine pollution are detrimental to juvenile fish while unpolluted beaches promote water sports, national and marine tourism.

Toxicity in port waters, he stressed, was damaging both ships and port infrastructure.

All maritime actors should work together to make the port of Karachi a green port in the region supplemented by renewable energy sources.

Summarizing the recommendations presented during the program, the President of KPT said that research in the maritime sector is the need of the hour, including digitization, to further revitalize Karachis and the national economy.

Universities in coastal cities such as Karachi and Gwadar should have faculties of maritime studies, he said.

Human resource capacity building will increase job creation in the maritime sector, including fishing, shipbuilding, boat building, port and container logistics as well as in the expansion of port infrastructure. It will also help promote the ease of doing business in accordance with government policy, he said.

The KPT president called for a holistic integrated approach and better access to marine areas.

In this regard, he said, the KPT Chair was established at the University of Bahria a few years ago with the aim of developing links between universities and the operational activities of the seaport.

Posted in Dawn, September 20, 2021

