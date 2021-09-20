Will continue to work with you for the betterment of people: PM Modi congratulates the new CM of Punjab Charanjit Singh Channi | Latest India News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Charanjit Singh Channi on Monday after the latter was sworn in as the 16th chief minister of Punjab. Speaking to Twitter, Prime Minister Modi said the Union government will continue to work with the new border states government for the sake of the people.

Congratulations to Shri Charanjit Singh Channi Ji for taking the oath of office as Chief Minister of Punjab. Will continue to work with the government of Punjab for the sake of the people of Punjab, Prime Minister Modi tweeted, congratulating the new chief minister who took the oath of office at Raj Bhavan in Chandigarh shortly after 11 a.m.

Along with Channi, two deputy CMs, Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and OP Soni, were also sworn in.

On Sunday, Channi, who is fifty-eight, was elected head of the Legislative Party of Congress (CLP) in Punjab, paving the way for him to become the next chief minister of the northern state, which is expected to go to the polls early. Next year.

A three-term MP for the Chamkaur Sahib Assembly constituency, Channi is the first member of the Dalit community in Punjab to be elected to the highest office in the state. Under Captain Amarinder Singh, who resigned last Saturday, he held the portfolio of technical education and industrial training. Channi was also the leader of the opposition in the Punjab assembly.

Congress currently has 80 lawmakers in the 117-member assembly. In 2017, the party returned to power here by convincingly defeating then-ruling Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) -Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).