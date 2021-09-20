Politics
Will continue to work with you for the betterment of people: PM Modi congratulates the new CM of Punjab Charanjit Singh Channi | Latest India News
Channi was sworn in as the Punjab’s 16th chief minister on Monday following the resignation of Captain Amarinder Singh last Saturday.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Charanjit Singh Channi on Monday after the latter was sworn in as the 16th chief minister of Punjab. Speaking to Twitter, Prime Minister Modi said the Union government will continue to work with the new border states government for the sake of the people.
Read also | Charanjit Singh Channi sworn in as Punjab’s next chief minister
Congratulations to Shri Charanjit Singh Channi Ji for taking the oath of office as Chief Minister of Punjab. Will continue to work with the government of Punjab for the sake of the people of Punjab, Prime Minister Modi tweeted, congratulating the new chief minister who took the oath of office at Raj Bhavan in Chandigarh shortly after 11 a.m.
Along with Channi, two deputy CMs, Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and OP Soni, were also sworn in.
Read also | Sukhjinder Randhawa, OP Soni was sworn in as Deputy CM of Punjab
On Sunday, Channi, who is fifty-eight, was elected head of the Legislative Party of Congress (CLP) in Punjab, paving the way for him to become the next chief minister of the northern state, which is expected to go to the polls early. Next year.
Read also | A field leader who quickly rose through the ranks
A three-term MP for the Chamkaur Sahib Assembly constituency, Channi is the first member of the Dalit community in Punjab to be elected to the highest office in the state. Under Captain Amarinder Singh, who resigned last Saturday, he held the portfolio of technical education and industrial training. Channi was also the leader of the opposition in the Punjab assembly.
Congress currently has 80 lawmakers in the 117-member assembly. In 2017, the party returned to power here by convincingly defeating then-ruling Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) -Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
close
|
Sources
2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/india-news/will-continue-to-work-for-betterment-of-people-pm-modi-congratulates-new-punjab-cm-charanjit-singh-channi-101632120453768.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]