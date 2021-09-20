Bobby reveals the origin of the Rp. 1.6 T APBD in the bank that Jokowi flickered





Medane – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) pointed out the large amount of APBD from Medan City which is stored in the bank. Mayor of Médan Bobby nasution explain the origin of the budget. According to Bobby, one of the sources of the APBD that has been deposited in the bank is the remaining excess funding (Silpa) for the year 2020. According to him, there is a remaining budget of Rp 600 billion from the APBD. Medan 2020. “There is Silpa, we know yesterday our Silpa was 600 billion rupees,” Bobby said at Gubsu’s official residence, Medan, Monday (9/20/2021). Bobby said he ordered his subordinates to immediately use the Medan budget that was left in the bank to carry out various projects. He admitted to having formed an acceleration team linked to the absorption of the APBD. “We did it, we will definitely do it for the realization. We already have an acceleration team,” he said. Bobby also ordered his subordinates to speed up the bidding for the project to be completed in 2022. He hoped that speeding up the bidding could make the project work faster. “This is what I say for the future in 2022, I ask that the call for tenders be this year. From the internal meeting, I convey that the RPJMD must be fast. No one can work anymore”, a he explained. Previously, Bobby had also given an explanation about the APBD money which was still deposited in the bank. Bobby gave an explanation in response to criticism from his own stepfather, President Jokowi. “Actually, it’s 1.6 trillion rupees because what I saw there the data differed slightly. However, when asked why the absorption was missing or what it looked like. is still ongoing, ”Bobby told the Medan mayor’s office on Friday. (17/9). Also watch the video “When Police Find Kiloan’s Gold Stolen at Medan Lemonade Market”:

