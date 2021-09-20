Specialized courts solicited for engineering project files – Journal





ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) has proposed the establishment of specialized tribunals and tribunals to resolve disputes in engineering megaprojects for real change in the justice system and rapid delivery of justice in the country.

The PEC, a statutory body that acts as the primary regulatory body for engineers and all registered engineering companies in the country, sent the proposal to the prime minister for approval.

According to the proposal, the council believes that a network of specialized courts and engineering tribunals will help reduce the case burden on the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in investigations and adjudication of allegations of breaches of engineering contracts. this will therefore alleviate the fear of the business community and investors.

Proposed step may reduce burden on NAB and FIA

The PEC also noted that the ordinary courts and investigative agencies, where technical cases relating to engineering contracts were judged and heard, had no knowledge of engineering and technical matters, so that they were unable to adjudicate and investigate effectively, which caused injustices and delays in resolving cases and its multidimensional negative impact.

We have sent the proposal to establish specialized engineering courts and courses to Prime Minister Imran Khan and the recently elected president of the PEC, who is also the ruling Pakistani parliamentarian Tehreek-i-Insaf and will meet with the Prime Minister soon. Minister to seek approval of the proposal by Federal Cabinet Engineer Mohammad Wasim Asghar, a member of the PEC governing body and chairman of All Consulting Engineers of Pakistan, told Dawn on Sunday.

He said that once these courts and engineering tribunals are in place, the mega white collar crime cases of the National Highway Authority, Water and Power Development Authority, Pakistan Railways, Civil Aviation Authority / Pakistan International Airlines, housing and works and civic bodies could be relocated. in theses court of responsibility and other courts.

The Pakistani justice system currently has a list of various specialized courts, including anti-corruption courts, anti-terrorism courts, anti-drug courts, labor relations courts, family courts, courts of law. consumption, drug courts, banking courts, service court, income tax court, revenue council, special magistrates and juvenile courts. Almost all judges of these courts and tribunals would be district and district court judges with the same qualifications.

However, Mr Asghar said that once the cases were decided by specialized courts, there would be less appeal burden on the higher courts because in this case, litigants would be satisfied with the decisions.

He said it was imperative that these tribunals and courts be presided over by qualified engineers and technical experts in the fields concerned. He said appeals from these tribunals and courts will be heard by the high courts.

The president of the PEC said that neither investigative agencies like the NAB and FIA, nor ordinary civil courts have the expertise to understand the technical issues in the mega-corruption cases related to the construction of highways, bridges, dams, railroads and PIA issues considered by both agencies. Therefore, these agencies sometimes hire consultants and experts to understand the technical details in such cases, he added.

But when specialized courts and engineering courts are established, the judges / adjudicating officers of the courts and tribunals will have a group of technical experts to assist them, he added.

Posted in Dawn, September 20, 2021

