Connect with us

Politics

Business News | Stock market and stock market news

Published

21 seconds ago

on

By

 















Money control

PRO Money Control






PRO Money Control

















Live Stock Market Updates: With the exception of FMCGs (up 1%), all other sector indices are trading in the red, with the metals index down 6%. The BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices fell by more than 1% each.

Live market updates: indices close to daily low driven by metal, banks; Eclipse FMCG


New trends

In depth | COVID-19 vaccination in America: How the United States lost its lead, its reluctance to vaccinate and the way forward



name Price Switch % variation
Sbi 438.15 -15.95 -3.51
Indiabulls Hsg 214.60 -14.15 -6.19
ntpc 122.60 -1.15 -0.93
Nhpc 27.95 0.25 0.9

Forum

Forum

YOUR OPINION

Which of these young people will score the most points in this ipl?

Which of these young people will score the most points in this ipl?

FEEDBACK

Thank you for voting